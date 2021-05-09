Women must take care of themselves





Last weekend my daughter spent the weekend at home rather than college. We decided to take a day to do the grocery shopping, buy her graduation gown, and buy a new collar for the puppy. . . You know, weekend stuff in general. As we walked through the door, she looked at me and said, I didn’t shower or comb my hair, which I sheepishly confessed I didn’t either.

This pandemic has taken a toll on those who work from home and no longer have to report to a brick and mortar building for their work. There are thousands and thousands of women who would get up every morning, put on their makeup carefully, and roll around on the pipe. MORE FROM KRISTEN ASLESON: For the most part, those days are over. For me at first it was a relief not to have to get up and show up dressed new. But now I wonder how many women would love to get rid of dingy sweatpants and t-shirts. Stepping out of the video call wardrobe with cute dress shirts and baggy sweatshirts would be so much fun. Don’t laugh at that either, it would be so much fun to dress up for work. Speaking of this jumpsuit, Renee Reinhardt shares, I always take a shower, put on makeup and put on a dress shirt as I have Zoom calls every day. In all fairness though, sometimes I’m not ready until noon if my days are clearer. I appreciated the flexibility over time now that I don’t have a commute. However, the way women dress and prepare for work goes beyond clothing. Everywhere you look, the hair is oddly colored with split ends. The nails are chipped, broken or neglected. High heels? What are these? Pencil skirts? Collect dust. The cute, monogrammed wallets that women have hidden under their arms when visiting clients and clients sit on a pile to be replaced with old children’s spiral notebooks left over from the previous school year. Why are we talking about this? Women need to take care of themselves more than ever. If that means getting a new outfit and dressing, including makeup, for a Zoom reunion, then do it. If walking into your home office in new high heels makes you smile, then do it. Cheryl Kettner, a professional who worked from home before the pandemic, shares this advice with those who are new or are slowly entering the fray. When it comes to work, she says, stay disciplined! There are a lot of distractions around the house, so keep notes and stay on schedule to stay organized with time management. Since Cheryl has been working from home for quite some time, her self-care knowledge is a bit deeper than most. She is very much aware of mental health and the importance of managing it with care. Some of the activities she suggests include: Take scheduled breaks as if you were working on site.

After you’ve finished your shift, try to limit screen time.

Get out of the house whenever you can to lessen the feeling of being locked in. If you can go out for a walk or do other things, then do so.

Take advantage of all the free time to do whatever makes you feel better. May is Mental Health Awareness Month. Please take some time for yourself. Go for a massage, get your nails done or styled, or immerse yourself in a book that creates solace. Taking care of yourself is so important these days! Kristen Asleson is the owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send your comments and ideas to [email protected]

