Yankees exit nationals in a savage way after spoiling Max Scherzer’s gem

The New York Yankees couldn’t touch Max Scherzer for most of their game against the Washington Nationals, but they managed to turn the corner towards the end of the game.
Scherzer put out 14 batters in a virtuoso performance, but a Nationals box that was a problem for weeks once again blew him up with the lights firmly fixed on them.
It was the Yankees and what looked like an uninspired roster that came out on top thanks to Gleyber Torres, who played one of his best games of the season this year after taking the plunge.
After Mike Ford extended the game in extra innings with a single RBI, Torres took advantage of a base loaded situation by picking up the RBI needed to lead the Yankees to a 4-3 victory.
When Scherzer was in the match, it was Kyle Higashioka who gave the Bombers a run by crushing a solo home run against Max Scherzer. With Gary Sanchez on the bench, Higashioka continued to argue that he was the daily starting receiver.
Corey kluber showed he can hold onto second place in the rotation behind Gerrit Cole, as he pitched nearly six two-runner innings against a very stingy lead from Juan Soto.
The Yankees struggled for most of the game against Scherzer, but a pen of suspicious nationals eventually withered under the pressure. Even Brad Hand, one of the best relief pitchers in the entire National League, looked completely in a bad mood after missing the save.
This team was beaten by the Astros in the last game of their three-game series, and Washington beat what was a really bad field in the game before that. It wasn’t the most encouraging performance in history, but Aaron Boone will take the win, as it is on the books much like a 20-0 beating.
