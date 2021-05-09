Chelsea vs Manchester City player ratings: Blues win dress rehearsal





Chelsea met Manchester City in the Premier League three weeks before the two sides met in the UEFA Champions League final. In this dress rehearsal for the main event, the two managers put their teams in place so as not to reveal any major tactical secrets. Pep Guardiola dropped Phil Foden on the bench and kept Kevin De Bruyne out of the squad. Thomas Tuchel, for his part, decided to give Mason Mount some rest. Both teams were cautious in their approach to the game, playing with each other but not really testing the goalkeepers for much of the first half. The breakthrough came just before half-time when Gabriel Jesus took advantage of an Andreas Christensen mistake before playing a ball into Chelsea’s box. Raheem Sterling, who was lucky to be on the pitch, scored after Sergio Aguero somehow missed his line. Things turned from bad to worse for Aguero, who missed a penalty two minutes later. The Argentinian tried to shoot a Panenka on Edouard Mendy, but the Senegalese stood in his place much to the embarrassment of his opponents. Chelsea came back much stronger in the second half and equalized the game three minutes after the hour. Hakim Ziyech fired in a fierce strike by Ederson in an attempt to bring the parity back. The Blues were fortunate enough to escape a late penalty as the Citizens were denied what looked like a clear penalty. Remarkably, they went on to win the match under exceptional circumstances, with Marcos Alonso grabbing a late winner. Here’s how the players performed during the dress rehearsal: Edouard Mendy (Goalkeeper): 8/10 There wasn’t much Mendy could have done to stop Manchester City’s opening goal. The Senegalese goalkeeper was left to scramble on his goal line as Sterling scored in a nearly empty net. However, moments later, Mendy had his highlight of the match. The Chelsea keeper held on to save a Panenka d’Aguero penalty, much to the latter’s embarrassment and to the amusement of those watching the world over. Cesar Azpilicueta (Center-back): 7/10 Azpilicueta has returned to the center-back position after playing on the wing in recent matches. He put in another solid performance, limiting City attackers to low probability shots from a distance or from a tight angle. There was a constant risk that the players would exploit the gap between him and James, but the Spaniard covered his part of the pitch well. Andreas Christensen (Center-back): 6/10 It was his costly mistake just before the break that saw Manchester City score the game’s opening goal. Christensen misread a long ball and then mis-timed his play, injuring himself in the process. Gabriel Jesus took full advantage of the situation by hanging on to the ball before playing it through the goal so that one of his teammates in a hurry could touch. Sterling did, adding further to Christensens’ misery. He was substituted immediately after the goal due to the injury. Antonio Rudiger (Center-back): 6.5 / 10 Some of Manchester City’s most dangerous attacks have come from the left side. The Citizens exploited the gap left by Alonso with balls overhead, and Rudiger didn’t exactly cover himself in glory defending the space. The German was partly responsible for opening Citys as he was dragged higher, leaving a few feet of space behind him for Jesus to collide. Christensen paid the price for this mistake. Kurt Zouma (Center / Sub): 6.5 / 10 Zouma replaced Christensen for the second half after the Dane suffered an injury during City’s opening goal. He had a few nervous moments in the game and almost conceded the foul that would have resulted in the Citizens’ second kick of the night. However, he did a great block to prevent Sterling from scoring his second goal of the game.

