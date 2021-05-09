2021 Sabers season ends with shutout

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) The Buffalo Sabers’ 56th game of the season was their ninth shutout against 2021. The Pittsburgh Penguins topped Buffalo 1-0, and following Buffalo’s 34th regulation loss of the year , interim head coach Don Granato and his players looked at both the short term and the long term.

Five observations from Saturday:

Houser provides a spark

Michael Houser’s journey has been incredible. So have his performance on the ice for the Sabers. He had only played two games in the AHL since 2016. But as the Buffalo goaltenders continued to decline with injury, he was the unlikely hero who helped the Sabers reach the finish.

“The effort I thought I showed in the 60 minutes was really fun playing behind,” Houser said. “It’s been, you know, a bit of both extremes in the last five or six days. The first two wins, then the last game didn’t go the way you wanted it to.”

When you include Thursday night’s assault, Houser’s count seems to be roughly equal to the course for any goalie not named Linus Ullmark. After just his first two starts, however, he had a .940 save percentage. Between these two victories, he made 79 saves.

“You got into the dog days, and we got out of it, and the guys wanted to play hard,” center Casey Mittelstadt said. “Houser walked in, you see how excited he is, and kind of slaps the guys you still play in the NHL.”

Something to prove

Interim head coach Don Granato certainly made the case to remove the word “interim” from the title. It seemed like every young player he was in the roster, whether he was relegated by Jason Botterill, Kevyn Adams, Ralph Krueger or a combination of the three, immediately started playing well.

“He challenged me when he took over and pushed me to be a better player. I think it’s that easy,” said Mittelstadt. “Much of the progress I’ve made is in part due to him pushing me … I owe Donny a huge thank you.”

The biggest thanks probably come from a whole lineage: Mittelstadt, Rasmus Asplund and Tage Thompson. The three of them have been kept together for the most part since Granato took over and the Sabers started winning. Despite his twists and turns in the taxi team, Mittelstadt has accumulated 22 points in 41 games. Thompson has 14 points in 38 games.

“As a coach you have nothing if you can’t push guys. And I really felt the best was to be able to push guys. They wanted to be pushed. They wanted more,” said Granato. . “It was very nice and very special to have as a coach.”

A potential farewell

If the working title isn’t dropped, Granato’s job this season could very well be his ticket to western New York. Not only was he able to make the most of the outlook, but several veterans such as Colin Miller and Jeff Skinner saw improvement as well.

The hand given to her was not pretty. Granato inherited a team on their way to a slippage of historic proportions. Without star center Jack Eichel and with a revolving door to goalie due to injury, he led the Sabers to a 9-16-3 record. The point percentage isn’t pretty, but it was definitely a step up from Ralph Krueger.

After Saturday’s 1-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins, Granato did not explicitly say he wanted to return to the Buffalo bench. Instead, he discussed his post-game process with GM Kevyn Adams.

“We will close the year here, we will sit down tomorrow and talk more [with Adams]”Said Granato.” We will see where it takes us. It’s hard to let go of what just happened [in Saturday’s game]. “

Back in the basement

15-34-7. 37 points. A percentage point of only 33%. No matter how you slice it up, this season has been just dreadful. The Sabers’ 18-game slippage, which covered nearly a third of their season, brought them closer to a record pace in one season – and not in a good way.

“It’s a different time. We have to make everyone better. We’re not good enough at this time to win hockey games,” Granato said of his tenure on Saturday. “We’re not going to chase after just one win. We’re going to work, work and work until our heads are above water and we can win. And know how to win.”

Buffalo bounced back enough under Granato to escape the history books, but the anti-clinch was already there: Buffalo was the worst team in the NHL this season. And that’s a place they’ve been to before. In fact, it’s a place they’ve been to three more times in the past decade alone.

The Sabers were dead last in the NHL in 2014, 2015, 2018 and now 2021. In chronological order, the ensuing drafts resulted in Sam Reinhart (2nd overall), Jack Eichel (2nd overall) and Rasmus Dahlin (1st in total). No matter where Buffalo chooses July 23, the wait should be another instant impact player.

Speaking of Jack, Sam and Rasmus …

This offseason is a complete open book for Kevyn Adams. Almost two-thirds of the Sabers contracted to start the season were on a contract expiring this season. Eric Staal, Brandon Montour, Curtis Lazar and Taylor Hall were all part of this group. And the list is still running very long.

Reinhart and Linus Ullmark, arguably the Sabers’ two best players this season, both arrive in free agency. Reinhart is at least a restricted free agent. Here again, Rasmus Dahlin is too. Other tenders include Casey Mittelstadt, Rasmus Asplund, Henri Jokiharju and Will Borgen.

Plus, one of them could very well be picked up by the Seattle Kraken as it builds its initial roster in the Expansion Project. The makeup of this squad, not only behind the bench but also on the ice, could be incredibly different next season.

Buffalo’s end-of-season media appeals will take place Monday and Tuesday for players and Wednesday for Adams and Granato. Jack Eichel is expected to speak for the first time in more than two months since it was reported that he had a neck injury.