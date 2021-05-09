Love Island’s Paige Turley puts on a leggy display in an elegant blazer dress in Manchester

She always looks stunning no matter the occasion.

And Paige Turley was sure to grab attention as she put on a leggy display while enjoying a girls night out in Manchester on Saturday.

The Love Island winner, 23, cut a sleek silhouette in a multi-colored jacquard blazer dress featuring epaulettes and a plunging neckline.

Paige flaunted her slender figure in the mini dress and added extra height to her toned frame with a pair of chic ankle strap heels.

The blonde beauty wore her locks tied in an elegant dress, letting two locks fall in the front to frame her face.

Not to mention her accessories, Paige wore a black Dior bag and rocked a face full of makeup, including a layer of nude lipstick.

Paige was joined on the Sunset Australasia outing by two glamorous pals who also made sure to show off their fashion prowess in striking ensembles.

One girlfriend opted for a hot pink velvet suit which she teamed with a sultry lace bralette while Paige’s other friend looked equally stylish in a green miniskirt and blazer.

Paige’s girls’ night out comes after her handsome footballer Finley Tapp revealed “ there’s no doubt in his mind ” that he will marry his beautiful Paige.

Finn has revealed he is considering proposing to his girlfriend, after making it official on the ITV2 dating show.

Talk again! magazine late last month, Finn said, “There’s no doubt in my mind that Paige will be my wife someday.”

The Oxford City FC player added: “ I will be wearing a kilt to respect my in-laws and explore Scottish culture. ”

Paige went on to say that she thought Finn would look ‘handsome’ in a kilt, saying: ‘I keep telling Finley that if he wears a kilt a lot of my family will be moved because it embraces a tradition.

“ It will be an emotional day like this, but I think it will be a very good idea. ”

The couple have only grown stronger since leaving the Love Island villa in South Africa earlier this year. Blonde beauty Paige, originally from Scotland, moved in with Finn to Manchester six months later.