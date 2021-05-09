Oregon men’s tennis defeats Alabama in game opener of NCAA tournament

Connect with us

The Oregon men’s tennis team beat Alabama 4-3 on Saturday in their first round match of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas.

The Ducks (17-6) qualified for a second-round game on Sunday noon against second-seeded Baylor (30-4), who beat Texas A & M-Corpus Christi in another game. first round on Saturday.

Saturday’s game broke down with both teams tied at 3 in the No. 1 singles game between Oregon’s Emmanuel Coste and Alabama’s Edson Ortiz still in doubt.

Coste rallied in both sets to win 7-5, 7-6 (10-8). Coste trailed 5-2, 7-6 in the tiebreaker before rallying to win and send the Ducks into the second round.

Track: Long distance runners, Devon Allen shine meet the Oregon Twilight

After Alabama won the doubles point, the Ducks tied the game when Oregon’s Quinn Vandecasteele defeated Zhe Zhou 6-2, 6-3. Joshua Charlton gave the Ducks a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Patrick Kaukovalta before the Crimson Tide won Jeremy Gschwendtner 6-3, 6-2 over Luke Vandecasteele to tie the game at 2-2.

Joshua charlton

Alabama’s Alexey Nesterov beat Brandon Lam 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 to give Crimson Tide a 3-2 lead before Jesper Klov-Nilsson tied it for the Ducks with a 6-2 , 2-6, 6-1 win over Riccardo Roberto.

Soft ball: No.12 Oregon drastically lowers Arizona number 7

The Ducks are making their fifth NCAA appearance under coach Nils Schyllander, who also led Oregon to the national tournament in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Oregon makes its eighth overall appearance.

The Crimson Tide finished 14-12.

