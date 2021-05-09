Oregon men’s tennis defeats Alabama in game opener of NCAA tournament

The Oregon men’s tennis team beat Alabama 4-3 on Saturday in their first round match of the NCAA tournament in Waco, Texas.

The Ducks (17-6) qualified for a second-round game on Sunday noon against second-seeded Baylor (30-4), who beat Texas A & M-Corpus Christi in another game. first round on Saturday.

Saturday’s game broke down with both teams tied at 3 in the No. 1 singles game between Oregon’s Emmanuel Coste and Alabama’s Edson Ortiz still in doubt.

Coste rallied in both sets to win 7-5, 7-6 (10-8). Coste trailed 5-2, 7-6 in the tiebreaker before rallying to win and send the Ducks into the second round.

After Alabama won the doubles point, the Ducks tied the game when Oregon’s Quinn Vandecasteele defeated Zhe Zhou 6-2, 6-3. Joshua Charlton gave the Ducks a 6-4, 6-1 victory over Patrick Kaukovalta before the Crimson Tide won Jeremy Gschwendtner 6-3, 6-2 over Luke Vandecasteele to tie the game at 2-2.

Alabama’s Alexey Nesterov beat Brandon Lam 6-2, 1-6, 6-1 to give Crimson Tide a 3-2 lead before Jesper Klov-Nilsson tied it for the Ducks with a 6-2 , 2-6, 6-1 win over Riccardo Roberto.

The Ducks are making their fifth NCAA appearance under coach Nils Schyllander, who also led Oregon to the national tournament in 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2018. Oregon makes its eighth overall appearance.

The Crimson Tide finished 14-12.

Thirteen has not been an unlucky number for the Oregon Women’s Golf Team this season.

The Ducks are ranked 13th nationally and will make their 13th consecutive NCAA regional appearance not counting the shortened 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic when they begin playing in the Baton Rouge Regional at University Club on Monday. The tournament runs until Wednesday.

Oregon is ranked fourth among Baton Rouge’s 18 teams, the first six after 54 holes qualifying for the NCAA Championships (May 21-26) in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Oregon just finished fifth at the Pac-12 Championships. The Ducks are looking to compete in the NCAA Championships for the 11th time in school history and for the first time since 2017.

Oregon is ruled by sophomore Briana Chacon and freshmanHsin-Yu Lu. Chacon was tied for fifth individually at the Pac-12 tournament and has five consecutive top 10 standings that pushed her to 26th place in the NCAA Individual Rankings. Lu, a native of Taiwan, is the No. 48 amateur in the world after arriving in Oregon as Asia’s top ranked rookie in the 2020 recruiting class.

Oregon State is also in the Baton Rouge Regional and is the 7th seed. The Ducks and Beavers are the only Pac-12 teams in the Baton Rouge area.

Several golfers have recently made holes in one at local golf courses.

At Middlefield Golf Course, Cottage Grove’s Jim Wamsley used a pitch block to hit the seventh 90-yard hole. It was his first ace in 16 years of golf.

At Shadow Hills Country Club, Eugene’s Ginny Burkey used an 8 iron to hit the 119-yard fourth hole. It was his eighth hole in one in 58 years of golf.

Also at Shadow Hills, Eugene’s Andrew Garvin used a 4 iron to hit the 160-yard eighth hole. It was his first hole in one in 21 years of golf.

At Rams Hill Golf Club in Borrego Springs, Calif., Eugene’s Shari Hoover used a hybrid 5 for an ace on the 147-yard fifth hole. It was his third hole in one in 25 years of golf.

At Eugene Country Club, Lew Blue used a 7 hybrid club to hit the seventh hole for 117 yards for his third career ace.

Also at ECC, Steve Edman used a 7 iron to hit the 12th 125-yard hole for his fifth career hole in one.