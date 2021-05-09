Key moments in the corruption trial of former Fall River mayor Jasiel F. Correia II

Testifying to Zoom, Cleveland recounted how Correia crossed the country to Washington state on a day trip in 2014 to see her on July 4. He hired a helicopter to show him Newport, RI, paid for their vacations to Hawaii and Cape Cod, and was a frequent guest at the InterContinental Willard in Washington, DC, where he once spent $ 949 for one night stay.

Clevelands’ testimony was corroborated by Correias credit card statements and a stack of receipts from their trips.

Prosecutors say Correia funded his lavish lifestyle with money he stole from people who invested in SnoOwl, a smartphone app he helped create in 2013, and hundreds of thousands dollars he extorted from marijuana vendors while he was mayor from 2016 to 2019.

When asked how she thought Correia could afford his expensive lifestyle, Cleveland said she knew he only earned around $ 17,000 a year during his two years as a city councilor before moving on. become mayor, but told her that an app he helped develop as a student had sold for a few million. Other witnesses said the app was never sold for profit.

Witness says mayor collected $ 75,000 in bribes in his city SUV

Fall River businessman Charles Saliby said that in July 2018 he placed a $ 75,000 bribe directly into Correias’ hands as they sat in the mayor’s SUV , outside the Saliby family store, Guimond Farms. Correia then handed him a letter of no objection that he had signed, verifying that the city was not opposing his plan to open a retail marijuana dispensary next to the store. The letter was required by the state for all applicants seeking a dispensary license.

Saliby said Correia initially requested a payment of $ 250,000, but ultimately agreed to $ 150,000, to be paid in two installments. He said the mayor came to his store with his chief of staff, Genoveva Andrade, offering support to the dispensary in return for the reward. When they left after arranging the deal, Saliby said Andrade turned to him and said, Your family now.

Asked why he was willing to pay the bribe, Saliby said he feared the mayor would retaliate against my family and my business. Saliby and other marijuana vendors who testified at the trial were granted immunity from prosecution in exchange for their testimony.

Money in the hangar

Correias assistant and longtime friend Hildegar Camara said Correia was very stressed in 2018 because he was facing mounting legal bills as the FBI investigated his handling of investor funds in SnoOwl. He said Correia asked him to to have a marijuana seller donates $ 100,000 to his legal defense fund in exchange for a letter of no objection. Camara admitted that the money was a bribe.

I was scared, Camara said, recounting how a intermediate, Tony Costa, collected the bribe from the marijuana seller and left it in an envelope, hidden under a spray paint in a shed behind Camaras’ house. Camara said Correia looked nonchalant when he came to pick him up, but Camara insisted they return him. Camara told jurors he feared he had been fed money planted by investigators and dropped it at Costas’ house after wiping the envelope and money from fingerprints.

Camara said he believed the money was returned to the marijuana seller. But Costa testified that he played on both sides and kept the money to himself. Costa said he felt the money was owed to him because he lost his Investment of $ 50,000 in SnoOwl in 2014.

But Costa testified that in 2016 he collected a $ 100,000 bribe for Correia from another businessman seeking to open a marijuana dispensary. In this case, Costa said he gave Correia $ 80,000, which allowed him to keep a $ 20,000 cut. But during cross-examination, Costa admitted that he told the grand jury that he paid Correia $ 70,000 and kept $ 30,000 for himself.

Is it hard to remember? Correias attorney Kevin Reddington asked.

Camara and Costa both pleaded guilty extortion charges and agreed to cooperate with prosecutors in exchange for a recommendation for leniency. They have not yet been sentenced.

Wonder boy

Rhode Island businessman Stephen Miller said he was so impressed when he met Correia in July 2013 during a chance encounter at a Fall River bar that he invested $ 50,000 in his company, SnoOwl. Correia was 21 at the time, running for city council and bragging about supporting himself with $ 250,000 he and a friend made by selling another app they developed at the university, said Miller to the jurors.

I thought he was like a boy wonder, Miller said. I thought he was the next biggest thing.

Miller, who then invested an additional $ 20,000 in SnoOwl, said Correia told him all of his money would be spent on developing the app.

Miller said he had lost all of his money and learned in 2017 that Correia was under investigation for reportedly used investor money to pay for trips, expensive dinners, clothing, jewelry, a personal trainer, a Mercedes, student loans, and credit card debt.

A written record

IRS Special Agent Sandra Lemanski took the stand twice during the trial and showed jurors detailed financial documents and telephone tapes that reinforced testimony about Correias’ lavish spending and showed that he exchanged phone calls and texts with some of the middlemen and sellers of marijuana who testified for the government.

Between 2013 and 2015, seven investors contributed more than $ 358,000 to SnoOwl, Lemanski said. According to her calculations, Correia spent 64 percent on personal use, including $ 37,282 on student loans and credit cards; $ 31,780 for travel and transportation; $ 27,000 for hotels; $ 25,121 for meals; and $ 18,655 for clothing, toiletries, jewelry and health care products.

