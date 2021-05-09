Fashion
Fashion: clothes so comfortable you can dance in them!
This comfort is essential when it comes to clothing became clear last year, when loungewear became the wardrobe favorite, thanks to the global pandemic. From cool kaftans and maxi shirts to casual pajamas and kurtis, designers have started to cash in on this trend, as have high street fashion brands.
A year later, here we are again at the shelter wondering what to wear.
You need loose clothing made from natural fibers like bamboo silk, 100% cotton, or khadi, so your skin can breathe as you move from your workstation to the kitchen to bed, recommends senior fashion designer Madhu Jain. .
We could, of course, revisit last year’s lockdown outfits. But as designer Karan Torani says, fashion plays a key role in uplifting the spirit. It is a form of personal care.
So, take a look at five outfits so comfy you can work out, practice, and even dance in them.
Kurt to the rescue
A semi-formal kurta with loose pants is every Indian woman’s outfit in hot and humid weather when meetings have to be juggled with toddler temper tantrums
Why it works: It’s simple and works well for anyone working from home and multitasking with household chores. Being hassle-free and not too tight, it makes movement easier, says fashion designer Madhu Jain.
Keep in mind: Whether you choose a natural, airy and breathable fabric, she suggests.
To avoid: Embellishments on the top and very loose pants that tend to roll up against the ankles, says Madhu.
Advice: Use a tinted lip balm to avoid wearing lipstick when your job involves video meetings.
Maximize the maxi
A maxi is completely liberating and lets you breathe. Almost like a nightgown, but fashionable!
Why it works: It is chic and comfortable in equal parts. You can bend your legs to sit on the sofa and at the same time feel dressed enough for the office, says fashion designer Karan Torani.
Keep in mind: The length of the garment should be proportional to the body type and height of the wearer, he says.
To avoid: Drown in all this fabric! Karan warns.
Advice: It shouldn’t be so long that your feet get tangled up and you trip over them.
Pants all day
Pants are always a good idea. Easy fit with a ventilated top can be comfortable for work at home and in the office
Why it works: This look has a super relaxed vibe, but it manages to look dressy. The shape is relaxed and flowing, but at the same time doesn’t get in the way, says celebrity stylist Rishi Raj.
Keep in mind: The fabrics used are light and stretchy, he says.
What should I avoid? Any thick fabric because it can restrict movement, suggests Rishi.
Advice: You can accessorize the look with bracelets and cuffs for a video call.
A state of affairs sari
Saris are more comfortable than most people think. So the next time you have a Zoom reunion, drape a colorful saree and feel fresh all day!
Why it works: You can drape it however you like and this will allow you great flexibility, says senior designer Madhu Jain.
Keep in mind: Whether you choose a summery-pastel color and make sure the saree is in a fabric like cotton or bamboo silk, (as it keeps a person warm in winter and cool in summer) doable for this weather, she adds.
To avoid: A densely embellished saree or in a heavy fabric, advises Madhu.
Advice: A light pair of stylish earrings or the addition of a simple bindi can make the look healthy.
A sharara to zoom in
Dress every now and then to chase away those locking blues. This sharara set is casual and dressy, perfect for WFH on a party day
Why it works: Being a two-piece outfit, you can also wear the top and bottom separately, depending on your work-at-home schedule, says designer Jenjum Gadi.
Keep in mind: Go for cuts that are neat and don’t have too many frills or embellishments. Go for fabrics like cotton, linen, or anything cotton-based, he recommends.
Avoid: A well-fitted silhouette, Jenjum warns.
Advice: Wear matching or complementary accessories to add spice.
