Updates on injuries, recruiting, playstyle

The sun never really sets on college basketball. The games may be over and the new season may be months away, but the hard work and preparation never really stops.

For Travis Steele, who is entering his fourth season as a men’s basketball coach at Xavier University, he’s already thinking about the staff and how the Musketeers might look and play in 2021-22.

Steele has only a partial idea at the moment as his full team is not yet gathered under one roof.

Once freshmen Elijah Tucker and Cesare Edwards arrive, and Iowa Jack Nunge Transfer arrives on campus, the image will start to become clearer.

“Until we see them all here live it will give us a better impression,” Steele said. The investigator this week. “I hope we’re going to try to play at a good pace on the attacking side. We’re going to share the basketball; we’re going to pass the heck. We’re going to try to space the floor as best we can and then I think. that we’re going to be a lot bigger.

“You look at Jack’s 6-foot-11, 245 pounds. Zach (Freemantle) is going to be bigger physically, a lot stronger than he was last year and he’s 6-9. Dieonte (Miles) has took another 10 lbs. spring. He’s up to 232 and he’s 6-10. Then you’ve got Cesare Edwards, who’s already 6-10, 225. Now all of a sudden you’ve got 6-10, 6-10, 6-11, 6-9 We are tall and we have the true size now, which is good.

“Because I felt like last year I didn’t think we had that. I thought it hurt us, that level of physicality… on both sides of the pitch. We’ll play a little differently just because our staff is a little different., but I think the general theme, we’re going to try to play fast, share the basketball, we want to be a man-to-man defensive team, and I think we’re going to be bigger around the rim defensively, which should help our two-point percentage defense considerably. “

There are also questions about multiple injuries and the recovery process for major rotating players.

The fact that Miles is gaining weight is a good indicator that he made his way through last season’s hip injury, but the three biggest questions center on Nate Johnson senior fifth year, Ben Stanley and Nunge, all of whom suffered season-ending injuries last season.

Johnson, who missed the last five games last season with a shin injury, is almost fully recovered.

“He’s doing really well,” Steele said of Johnson’s recovery. “He’s training. I can’t say he would be full today, but he’s close. If we were to play in a week, he could probably play. He’s recovered. Really well.”

Nunge, who tore his meniscus in his right knee on Feb. 25, moved to Cincinnati last weekend, Steele said, but he’s still finishing school and graduating from Iowa before moving to Xavier full time.

Steele said that Nunge “is doing very well. He was in rehab in Iowa, also lifting himself up, strengthening his knee. He should be full in June.”

Stanley is in the process of rehabilitating a torn ACL he suffered in early January and the recovery from this surgery is more extensive, so the outlook won’t be clearer until later this year.

As the list stands, Xavier has 12 scholarship recipients. Steele said he’s always open to adding one more piece, but should be the right choice in terms of culture, playstyle and roster building, “because we don’t ‘re not going to force the adjustment. “

Another important question about the roster concerns Tucker, a 6-foot-8 forward from Canton, Ga. Who Steele originally planned to redshirt next season, but after Tucker had a monster senior season, Steele said that he reassessed the situation.

“When we recruited him I told him he was going to redshirt, that’s what I had planned to do with Elijah,” Steele said. “He’s a full year youngster for his grade. But I’ll tell you he’s had a really good senior year. I just want to see where he is in terms of strength, physique, but he really is. talented and he is skillful and athletic. He has really followed that upward trend. “

The other thing that’s about to change in college basketball is recruiting. NCAA is ending long recruiting dead period caused by the COVID-19 pandemic so that coaches can resume in-person recruiting starting June 1.

“What’s great is that we bring them to campus,” Steele said. “We haven’t had any (rookies) on campus, so we have kids lining up to visit us right now. It’s been a year and a half since no one has been here. Then the two last weekends of June we’re allowed to do that. go see high school events so we can recruit a lot of AAU events so it will be good to assess all those kids in 2022 and 2023. “

Xavier has gotten really close with four or five rookies in the 2022 class and Xavier’s staff are really comfortable with this group as people and players, Steele said.

“We’re on the right guys,” Steele said. “The guys we recruit really hard crushed him.”

This will likely end up being a three-person recruiting class in 2022, Steele said.

“The transfer portal has really changed the philosophy of recruiting,” he said. “I don’t think you’re going to see a lot of classes where there are four or five guys just because of the portal.”