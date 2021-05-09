Fashion
Meet the Scottish fashion boss who helps designer brands serve Hollywood stars and royalty
It could be a call from a luxury fashion brand to have one of their dresses shipped to Beyonce for an awards show in the United States or to deliver an item for a royal mystery to the palace. from Kensington – Fashion Director Susie Palmer never knows what could come next.
It’s been just over four years since the Fashion and Textile Design Management graduate of Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh started The Brand Hangar, but during that time he grew up and moved to keep up with the demand for its elite service.
Ms Palmer, from Glasgow, spotted a gap in the market with the way high-end luxury fashion brands were shipping their products to customers or stores. Some even hired interns to wrap and wrap the clothes, sowing the seeds for the idea of a luxury brand warehouse that would select, pack, pack and ship the goods.
The Brand Hangar is considered a ‘hidden secret’ in the fashion world, but it has become a staple for London fashion houses, with clients such as Justine Tabak, Sweethearts of the Rodeo and Wales Bonner all desperate. to bring in their designer dresses and accessories. in the hands of key customers and VIPs.
It offers wholesale and e-commerce “pick and pack” services to luxury boutiques, department stores and individuals.
Along with her partners Mark Bowring and Paul Witkover, Ms. Palmer has kept the location of The Brand Hangar a closely guarded secret given the high price of the goods involved.
“I had been working in the fashion industry in London since I graduated from Heriot-Watt and even at university I graduated, it was the business side of the industry that interested me the most” said Ms Palmer, 40, who worked for designer label Issey. Miyake at his flagship store in London. “However, a few years ago I saw a gap in the market surrounding the way fashion brands get their items to customers.
“We started with a 900 square foot warehouse and wondered how we were going to fill it. It turned out there was no problem and we ended up looking for a larger 12,000 square foot facility, ”added Ms. Palmer, who ran her own fashion network business for eight years. Palmer Productions with clients such as Sophie Hulme, McQ, Studio Nicholson, Project D, Beulah, Anna Valentine and Lazy Oaf.
“We are the hidden secret of the fashion industry,” she said. “It was booming. We were picking, wrapping, and wrapping gifts for wholesale or stores like Harrods and Bloomingdale’s in New York City and then it all stopped overnight. “
The business must have found itself with out-of-season inventory, but brands quickly realized they had to pivot and turn to online shopping, which experienced a huge boom in 2020.
Ms. Palmer added, “We had a warehouse full of designer brand inventory that was going nowhere. The focus then shifted to online shopping and e-commerce really became the thing.
“Where we were sending packages to stores, these were the people buying from their homes in lockdown where we were sending them.”
As the economy and retail, including the fashion industry, begin to recover, Palmer believes some things have changed for the better.
“So many stores have closed and the names have disappeared from the high street,” she said.
There is also an emphasis on the seasons with spring / summer and fall / winter, underlined Ms. Palmer.
“In the past, after London Fashion Week, there was a quick turnaround time to buy items in stores, but the lockdown has changed the way people shop.”
Susie Palmer, director of The Brand Hanger, saw a gap in the market
And there is a high level of accountability as Ms. Palmer, and her partners Mark Bowring and Paul Witkover, care for and handle garments that will carry the custom packaging and the designer’s brand name. And with a steep price tag, The Brand Hanger’s location remains a well-kept secret.
The Brand Hanger in London serves upscale designer brands with distribution
The Brand Hanger’s Susie Palmer is no stranger to clothes rushing to list celebrities like Beyonce
The Brand Hanger in London serves upscale designer brands with distribution
With time and precision of gasoline, The Brand Hanger has a team of skilled packers and one of the questions people asked during the interview is if they like to wrap Christmas presents.
“We have lists and lists of how items should be packaged in a certain way or style for specific customers and one thing we ask future employees is whether they like to wrap because it’s a big part of what we do, ”added Palmer.
Looking ahead, as the economy and retail, including the fashion industry, begin to recover, Palmer believes some things have changed for the better.
“So many stores have closed and the names have disappeared from the high street. I used to spend my Saturday afternoons hanging out and Sauchiehall Street with my grandma, but those shopping days are over. There was also an emphasis on the seasons with spring / summer and fall / winter and I think the lockdown could have changed that, ”Ms. Palmer added. “In the past, after London Fashion Week, there was such a rapid change to buying items in stores, but the lockdown has changed the way people shop and fashion brands can supply and deliver their items to the store. as they are ready.
picture credit
