Giovanna and Tom Fletcher dress up for Grease’s movie trip with Emma and Matt Willis

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher joined pals Emma and Matt Willis on a drive-in movie trip to watch Grease for the Busted star’s 38th birthday.

The I’m A Celebrity star, 36, and McFly singer, 35, stepped into the event persona as they dressed as Pink Lady and T-Bird for their outing on Saturday night .

Emma, ​​45, and Matt were also given the dress memo as they donned the pink and black biker jackets needed to play John Travolta’s Danny and Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy.

Fun: Giovanna and Tom Fletcher dressed as Pink Lady and T-Bird while watching Grease at a drive-in cinema with Emma and Matt Willis for the star Busted’s 38th birthday on Saturday

Sharing a sweet snapshot of the exit, Tom winked and pointed at the camera while Giovanna smiled brightly.

He wrote in the caption: ‘Fat is the word at the drive-through tonight to celebrate @mattwillisgetting old. ”

Emma and Matt danced together during the screening, with the former writing ‘Grese lightnin’ Happy birthday babe! Front.

She also shared a photo taken of herself and Matt as they watched the movie from their car, with their Pink Ladies and T-Bird jackets on display.

Sweet: Emma and Matt enjoyed a dance together during the screening, with the former writing “Grese lightnin ‘Happy birthday babe! Front

Dressed: Emma also shared a photo taken of herself and Matt as they watched the movie from their car, with their Pink Ladies and T-Bird jackets on display.

The quartet have been friends for years, Matt and Tom previously worked with their supergroup McBusted, which consisted of both McFly and Busted.

Giovanna and Emma recently announced that they are teaming up for a 100km trek through the Highlands in September for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel !.

Emma told the Mirror: ‘I have witnessed the effects of breast cancer, not only on the person diagnosed, but on their surrounding family and loved ones, through the eyes of three of my closest friends, including mothers have all suffered. of disease.

Enjoying the show: Emma shared photos from the film as they watched it

Inspiration: They donned the pink and black biker jackets needed to play John Travolta’s Danny and Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy (pictured)

“So I saw it and how it affected them. So, I mean, it’s something I’m always more than willing to do. I will do whatever I can to help in any way.

Emma explained that she had been actively involved in different breast cancer charities over the years and said: ‘As a woman I mean I’m really paranoid too your automatic fault is:’ Well, I’m female and it could very easily happen to me, “the reality is it can happen to anyone, male or female, and of any age.”

The Voice presenter said she asked Giovanna for advice on how to train for the trek, which will see the duo climb Ben Lawers, the tallest mountain in the South Highlands.

Emma revealed that Giovanna told her she trained by taking very long walks, with the host hoping to do the same so she could put on her new boots.