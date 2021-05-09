Connect with us

Fashion

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher dress up for Grease’s movie trip with Emma and Matt Willis

Avatar

Published

3 mins ago

on

By


Giovanna and Tom Fletcher dress up as Pink Lady and T-Bird while watching Grease in a drive-in movie theater with Emma and Matt Willis for the Busted star’s 38th birthday

By Roxy Simons For Mailonline

Published: | Update:

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher joined pals Emma and Matt Willis on a drive-in movie trip to watch Grease for the Busted star’s 38th birthday.

The I’m A Celebrity star, 36, and McFly singer, 35, stepped into the event persona as they dressed as Pink Lady and T-Bird for their outing on Saturday night .

Emma, ​​45, and Matt were also given the dress memo as they donned the pink and black biker jackets needed to play John Travolta’s Danny and Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy.

Fun: Giovanna and Tom Fletcher dressed as Pink Lady and T-Bird while watching Grease at a drive-in cinema with Emma and Matt Willis for the star Busted’s 38th birthday on Saturday

Sharing a sweet snapshot of the exit, Tom winked and pointed at the camera while Giovanna smiled brightly.

He wrote in the caption: ‘Fat is the word at the drive-through tonight to celebrate @mattwillisgetting old. ”

Emma and Matt danced together during the screening, with the former writing ‘Grese lightnin’ Happy birthday babe! Front.

She also shared a photo taken of herself and Matt as they watched the movie from their car, with their Pink Ladies and T-Bird jackets on display.

Sweet: Emma and Matt enjoyed a dance together during the screening, with the former writing “Grese lightnin 'Happy birthday babe! Front

Sweet: Emma and Matt enjoyed a dance together during the screening, with the former writing “Grese lightnin ‘Happy birthday babe! Front

Dressed: Emma also shared a photo taken of herself and Matt as they watched the movie from their car, with their Pink Ladies and T-Bird jackets on display.

Dressed: Emma also shared a photo taken of herself and Matt as they watched the movie from their car, with their Pink Ladies and T-Bird jackets on display.

The quartet have been friends for years, Matt and Tom previously worked with their supergroup McBusted, which consisted of both McFly and Busted.

Giovanna and Emma recently announced that they are teaming up for a 100km trek through the Highlands in September for breast cancer charity CoppaFeel !.

Emma told the Mirror: ‘I have witnessed the effects of breast cancer, not only on the person diagnosed, but on their surrounding family and loved ones, through the eyes of three of my closest friends, including mothers have all suffered. of disease.

Enjoying the show: Emma shared photos from the film as they watched it

Gushing: Emma revealed how much she loves the character Rizzo, played by Stockard Channing

Enjoying the show: Emma shared photos from the film as they watched it

Inspiration: They donned the pink and black biker jackets needed to play John Travolta's Danny and Olivia Newton-John's Sandy (pictured)

Inspiration: They donned the pink and black biker jackets needed to play John Travolta’s Danny and Olivia Newton-John’s Sandy (pictured)

“So I saw it and how it affected them. So, I mean, it’s something I’m always more than willing to do. I will do whatever I can to help in any way.

Emma explained that she had been actively involved in different breast cancer charities over the years and said: ‘As a woman I mean I’m really paranoid too your automatic fault is:’ Well, I’m female and it could very easily happen to me, “the reality is it can happen to anyone, male or female, and of any age.”

The Voice presenter said she asked Giovanna for advice on how to train for the trek, which will see the duo climb Ben Lawers, the tallest mountain in the South Highlands.

Emma revealed that Giovanna told her she trained by taking very long walks, with the host hoping to do the same so she could put on her new boots.

Better Together: Bring it on: Emma embarks on her next challenge, a 100km charity hike with her girlfriend Giovanna to raise awareness about breast cancer

Better Together: Bring it on: Emma embarks on her next challenge, a 100km charity hike with her girlfriend Giovanna to raise awareness about breast cancer

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: