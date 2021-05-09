Wooster wins over Madison

Saturday May 8

BASEBALL

Wooster 5, Madison 4

Elisha Steiners’ takedown scored Blake Bowen to lift Wooster on foot past Mansfield Madison in this battle of the Ohio Cardinal Conference. The victory brought the generals closer to their first OCC crown since 2016 as they sit atop the conference at 9-1 with three games to go.

Trailing 4-2 as he entered the bottom of the seventh, ZachHarpster led out of the frame with a single and scored on Tyler Pettorinis single two hitters later. After stepping Bowen, Brady Meade, who had walked earlier, scored the tying point on a passed ball and Pettorini was sent off trying to fly home with the potential winning point. This set the stage for Steiner, who delivered by putting the ball into play.

For the generals who had scored earlier on a sacrifice fly Bowen and Karson Coblentz, who ran home on an error, it all mattered in this battle. Pettorini took the win with 1 2/3 innings thrown in relief with one strikeout, while Steiner (fiveKs, three BBs) and Jack Williams worked before him.

West Holmes 7, Garaway 3

Tied with Mt. Vernon currently for second in the OCC, West Holmes turned his attention to Garaway for the out-of-conference victory.

Payton Eads turned and processed eight strikeouts as he dispersed nine hits for the all-game victory.

Support was Addison Yates with three runs scored, while Luke Vess and Micah Martin both doubled in doubles, led in two and had two hits for the Knights.

Triway 9, South Township 8

Holding a 9-2 lead entering the sixth, Triway skated through two crazy final innings before Brock Tisko hit Stauffer with the tie at second. For Tisko, it gave him the stoppage with two strikeouts and Griffin Braun clinched the win with one strikeout in two shutout innings.

That made two runs scored in the crucial fifth point for the Titans as Tisko ripped a two-run double in left field that scored both Chad Harper and Colton Snyder. Harper chose to lead the frame and Snyder hit a single with one out to set Tiskos’ big swing.

The first triway was Tisko who finished with a pair of doubles, had three hits and led in four runs, and Harper had two hits and two RBIs. Carter Schmid finished with a hit and an RBI for the Titans.

Hiland 11, Edison 2

A four-run second inning set Hiland on fire ahead of Edison in this non-conference clash.

Tony Yoder sparked the ramp-up with an RBI single, Jared Hostetler had an RBI groundout, and Casey Lowe broke the right field wall with a two-point blast. The Hawks continued to roll from there as Reece Schlabach and Derrick Troyer both had three hits and two RBIs in the win, Schlabach recording a double and a triple. Lowe added a brace to his big day and finished with four runs, while Hostetler and Collin Lowe both had two hits.

Dakota Miller took the win with a strikeout as he dispersed six hits in five working innings before Schlabach finished with two strikeouts in two working shutout innings.

Tuslaw 8, Alliance 2

Tuslaw has beaten the Alliance 5-0 in the last three innings to break a 3-2 lead and hone the out-of-conference victory.

Kaden Lau, Ryan Lipinski and Jackson Weaver have teamed up to give the Mustangs a strong pitching effort from the hill to secure the victory with a six hitter.

Liam McCollister had a pair of hits and two RBIs, Connor Polen added two hits, Weaver added an RBI double and Jacob Polen had a two-run single.

Smithville 7, Orrville 4

Zach Butcher raced at home with what will prove to be the decisive run for Smithville at the top of the fourth as he scored from a defensive error from Orrville. It broke a 4-4 tie and the Smithies tacked two more insurance runs to score the win.

Bryce Butcher had an RBI single on the left and Chase Keener blooped an RBI single in the fifth for Smithville. The Butcher brothers finished with two hits apiece and Jared Sanders had three bases at the top of the team. TreyLowe took the win with two strikeouts in five innings of work and Sander made the save with two shutout frames and poked up a pair.

The Red Riders were paced by Cooper Haley with a brace, had two hits, scored twice and led in one race and Daniel Malcuit suffered the backhand with six strikeouts as he went the distance.

SOFTBALL

Loudonville 8, East Knox 7

Trailing 7-6 with East Knox entering the bottom of the seventh, Loudonville found a flash in the bottle or more fitted, a brightener in the form of Karena Burgess, Peyton VanSickle, Emma Carney and Morgan McClure. This combination provided a pair of runs to bring the Redbirds to victory.

We really wanted to get the game today, said Loudonville coach Serena Fenton. We don’t have another game before our section final on Wednesday and we really wanted to keep preparing. East Knox are a good team and their pitcher threw us off balance early on with his dropped ball.

The rally for the birds was started by Burgess who made a single and advanced to second on a passed ball. VanSickle then drove to Burgess for the tied race, stole second and advanced to third on the Carneys single. McClure then finished it all with a sacrificial fly that scored VanSickle with the winning run to give Loudonville the victory on the floor.

Burgess and Olyvia Fenton punctuated the Redbirds with two hits apiece and Natalee Buzzard clinched the victory in relief with two solid innings.

Tuslaw 12, Minerva 1

Facing a strong Minerva team, Tuslaw hit first in the first and then put this game on a deep freeze with an eight-point second inning.

Macaira Fox had a solo first shot down the bottom of the first, Miriam Peterson fielded an RBI brace in right field and Lillian Bucher roped up a two-run single. For Bucher, who started a day of five RBIs when she crowned it with a three-point dinger to end this contest at the bottom of the fifth.

Fox finished with three hits, while Brooklyn Mazzocca and Nadia Hoffman both hit in points.

Meridith Rankl clinched the win with seven strikeouts in three shutout innings and Abby Eberly finished in relief with one strikeout.

Massillon 8, Wooster 3

Massillon sent 10 hitters to the plate in the fifth and scored six runs against Wooster in this non-conference clash.

Hannah Chupp only hit the Generals and Taryn Welty started hard, allowing eight tuns to go all the way, with just three won. Right-hander Wooster put her home ground to work with eight strikeouts, walking one as she was defeated by four errors behind her.

Smithville 10, Rittman 0

Hannah Baker and Kirstyn Thut took out the wood and Smithville hit softball in the park in that championship win over Rittman. With a 4-for-4 flat, Baker doubled up, scored a homer and led in four runs, and Thut single-handedly three times and drove in pairs to lead the Smithies.

There was Brooke Fatzinger and Kayla Bumgardner with one stroke each and Dora Smith, who had a pair of RBIs.

Baker took the win with 10 strikeouts going the distance in this one-shot full-game throwing gem.

The Indians were only hit by Francesca Taylor as Savannah Smith took control with four strikeouts in five innings of work.

Garaway 15, West Holmes 3

West Holmes fell behind as soon as it took a lossto Garaway.

The Knights were punctuated by Felicity Cline with three doubles points, while Maddie Mellott and Kali Woods both had hits.