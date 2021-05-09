Vanessa Hudgens got her huge recognition from the movie “High School Musical” in 2006. The personality of Gabriella Montez played by Vanessa was cherished and appreciated by her fans. She then became a Disney wonder. It was in this show that Vanessa was able to show her talents as an actress and singer. After her role in High School Musical, Vanessa directed various films like Spring Breakers, Princess Switch, The Knight Before Christmas, and many more.

From walking the ramp for the first time in a blue mini dress to her new look wearing an exquisite white couture outfit, we can certainly say that Vanessa has made a 360 degree change in her style. Vanessa amazes us all every time she walks out of her house with a totally spectacular look. Her style as a young high school student on television at 32 struggling with blockbuster movies has undergone many changes. She went from being an average teenager to being an incredible style symbol.

Vanessa is a perfect combination of model and actress. She invented some of the most spectacular dresses in each of her red carpet appearances. Vanessa has mastered the classic red carpet looks. She sure knows how to kill her hotness on the red carpet, take a look at her amazing dress !!

Vanessa Hudgens Purple Satin Halter Celebrity Prom Dress Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2020