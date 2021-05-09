Study: Men who wear Ralph Lauren polo shirts are more likely to cheat





They say never judge a book by its cover, but sometimes the clothes say a lot about them. A recent study from the University of Michigan came to a rather interesting finding, that men who wear extravagant clothing with large luxury logos embroidered on them are more likely to be untrustworthy. Say what? The study, titled Phenotypic mimicry distinguishes indices of mating competition from paternal investment in conspicuous male consumption which was published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin found that men who own t-shirts with larger brand emblems are: Noted above on the coupling force.

Less parental investment.

Have a greater interest in engaging in brief sex.

Less interested in having long term, committed relationships.

Less attracted to women who want long-term relationships. Dr Daniel Kruger, the evolutionary psychologist who led the study, said one of the study’s goals was to find out whether men who wear flashy clothes were more attractive to women. In addition, he also investigates whether women can be more attracted to wealthy men and even provide them with a stable financial position. During the study, the Ralph Lauren brand and its famous polo shirts with the iconic mini horse logo as well as shirts with a larger version of the logo were used. A group of men were asked what type of polo shirt they prefer to wear when attending parties and other social events. The research team found that men prefer the smaller logo shirts for parties as well as for job interviews and formal events. Well after reading this research I’m pretty sure men will wear other designer shirts on a date. Also read:Chinese wives secretly feed husbands impotence drugs to stop them from cheating follow us on Facebook, Youtube, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest stories and daily updates.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos