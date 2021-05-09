Nicole Richie and Sofia Richie discuss their first fashion collaboration – WWD

Nicole and Sofia Richie have teamed up for the first time.

The daughters of singer-songwriter Lionel Richie – who made their names as a designer and model, respectively – began designing a 1960 House of Harlow collection together in April of last year. They recently shot the campaign.

“It’s also our first shoot together,” said Sofia, 22, days before the photoshoot in Los Angeles. “It’ll be fun.”

“Oh, my God, isn’t it?” asked Nicole, 39, who founded House of Harlow 1960 in 2008 as a jewelry line before expanding into clothing and footwear.

“This is our first shoot!”

“She doesn’t know it, but I ask her to wear a Lionel-style wig,” Nicole joked. “We will discuss the morning of.”

“Oh no…”

The two explained that it was a mutual decision to work together, conceived during the early days of closures due to the pandemic.

“The world was really calm last year, and we were just talking about our individual hopes and dreams and what we wanted to do and do,” Nicole said.

Launched May 10 exclusively on Revolve, the spring line includes crop tops, shorts, dresses and swimwear, mostly in white, mint green, corals and nudes. The pieces have elements of Nicole’s iconic ’60s and’ 70s aesthetic, using crochet, silk, tie-dye and denim, while incorporating Sofia’s additions – more structured, clothing-inspired looks. for men. Everything is priced between $ 78 and $ 228.

“I love the oversized button,” Sofia said. “You can wear it in different ways, whether it’s with jeans and heels or as a cover for a bikini.”

“Sofia brought a little more of, I don’t know what you call it, street style and more bespoke pieces,” Nicole rang out. “You know, plays that I think appeal to a younger audience.”

The two worked together remotely with the rest of the design team. There have been a lot of Zoom meetings, Nicole said.

“It was a real challenge, and we were facing shipping delays,” she said of leading the company amid COVID-19. “It’s a real lesson in how to run a business in a time of absolute calm. And I think for me, in a creative way, you also had to take a break and really make sure that whatever I was putting out to the world was something that I felt the world would like … that each piece was useful and had a meaning. “

The biggest challenge was to anticipate the needs of consumers during such an unpredictable time in the market. “What I knew was that I wanted my client to feel good in her clothes, to feel light and to feel free,” said Nicole. “And so, this was where I had to go with and what I had to base all of my decisions on.”

It’s similar to how she feels about her own personal style, she added: “Getting dressed is so emotional. It is really important for me to feel free in my body and confident when I am in the world, so this is where my priority is when I dress.

The two sisters had their outfits dissected for the public in paparazzi photos. For Nicole, it was mostly during the tabloid days in the 2000s, and for Sofia, it’s on Instagram.

“Back then there was no internet or branding or anything,” Nicole said. “Actually, I think of myself as some kind of girl in jeans and a t-shirt who’s tried on a lot of accessories.”

“When I’m getting ready, I want to feel comfortable and confident, and I don’t really stick to one particular look,” said Sofia. “It’s really based on how I feel that day. And as long as I feel good and comfortable, this is what I wear.