Men’s styling and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: 20s for the 20s!

Decode the main look

Hair: Medium length tips on top. Styled with a long-lasting wet-look gel that has a strong hold.

Eyebrows: Bushy and trimmed to look shapely and defined.

Face: Clean shaved, smooth and without blemishes.

Lips: Polished, clean and fresh.

When boys become men, they should start a grooming and grooming regimen. Here is what you should do:

1. Use shampoo and conditioner

This 2 in 1 shampoo and conditioner has been specially formulated for men and creates a rich lather

MITCH Double Hitter Two-In-One Shampoo and Conditioner offers the benefits of two products in one package.

Soaps are intended for the body and can only be used on your hair in an emergency. Start a regular hair care regimen early to make sure you don’t have a bad day as you get older. Shampoo your hair daily or at least three times a week. Follow this with a conditioner.

Better yet and to save on the purchase or transport of two products, I recommend MITCH Double Hitter 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner. This product has been specially formulated for men and creates a rich lather and leaves hair full and soft. healthy appearance. The conditioning ingredients make your hair tangle-free with a soft, light finish. Leaves your hair nice, with a sweet, fresh scent.

2.identify your styling products

Limit yourself to one styling product depending on your hairstyle, texture, length, and climate. I normally recommend water based gels as they are suitable for most hair types and styles. The product is easy to use and even easier to remove. Use matte gum or styling pastes only when needed and when time permits. Styling serums are useful for men with longer hair.

3. get rid of facial hair

Not everyone looks good with a beard, mustache, stubble, or goatee. The safest bet for any young man is to wear a shaved look. This has its advantages: your job interviews will be sweeping because you will look well groomed and be seen as more trustworthy and convincing by both your employers and the girls or boys you want to impress.

4.wash these sheets and towels more often than you

Grooming isn’t just about the perfumes, soaps, body washes, and razors you use; it is anything that touches the body. Don’t sleep on unwashed sheets night after night, and don’t use damp, old towels day after day. To avoid rashes and rashes, ditch old dirty towels and keep your sheets clean.

5.remove hair from nose and ears

You may start to notice hair where you never had it before; more specifically the nostrils and ears. Make sure to cut or trim, not to pluck the hair in these areas. It is safer to use a scissor or trimmer for blunt facial hair.

6.Cut your hair more frequently

Once you step into the adult world, it’s time to cut your hair frequently and consider exactly what hairstyle you want and then commit to it. Remember that you need to control the appearance of your hair, not the other way around.

7.manage your body hair

Trimming and shaving body hair may be a choice or a necessity, depending on your degree of body hair and your preference. Whether you have a thick, natural coat or are as smooth as the day you were born, it’s important to do your research before taking a razor or trimmer to an area other than your face.

8. try to smell good

As you get older, a nice cologne can help you make a good impression. You better not wear anything at all than smear yourself in shoddy products. If you can’t afford to invest in a quality perfume yet, let a quality deodorant (stick or spray) do the trick.

9. watch your back

Men are very good at admiring themselves from the front. But also be sure to watch your back. Some of the best-groomed men often ignore their less accessible side. I suggest you look for unwanted hair, pimples, spots, and blemishes in a two-sided mirror and then fix the problem if necessary.

10. make time with your shave

Razor burn plagues men who take a too fast-too-furious approach to shaving. Make sure you leave time in your routine for a slow, steady, and clean morning shave. Follow my advice before and after shaving to be as smooth and clean as possible.

11.Focus on your eyes

You are likely to be overworked (and sometimes fatigued) in your 20s. Look for dark, large circles, red venous streaks, and premature wrinkles around the eyes. Getting a good night’s sleep, getting plenty of hydration, and limiting screen exposure can keep your eyes looking and feeling fresh.

12. Start using a face mask

The face mask helps in deep cleansing of the pores

DEYGA Natural Charcoal Facial Mask helps in deep cleansing of pores.

No, face masks aren’t just for women, they’re for everyone with skin! Use a natural or clay formulation once a week to deep cleanse pores and tighten skin. If you start in your early twenties, you will look at least ten years younger by the time you turn 40. Plus, you won’t get adult acne or skin that looks tired or tired.

I tried Deyga Charcoal Face Mask and found it to be extremely effective in unclogging pores and making the skin look fresh and clean. Use once a week.

13. Stay Oil Free

Toners help remove surface dirt, grime and also prevent acne. Especially useful for those of you who have combination or oily skin. Just take a few drops on a cotton ball and wipe your forehead, nose and the rest of your face (excluding the area around the eyes). Repeat twice a week and ideally do it at the end of the day.

14. make your lips easier to kiss

Chap Stick and Lip Balm are essential for men, both for protecting their lips from the harsh winter winds and the effects of smoking. Biting and licking your lips only makes them worse. Your best bet is to go for a no-frills lip balm. Use only at night and never during the day.

15. Get a grooming upgrade

Pay attention to the hair that has always been there, but has long been overlooked. Eyebrow and neck hair is a constant for men of all shapes, sizes, and hair levels. Cut or shape if necessary. When you shave cleanly, you may also want to take care of the hairs growing under the ears. Details matter and go a long way in making you look even better than you.

16. Hydrate like never before

Hypoallergenic, non-greasy face and body lotion is suitable for most skin types

CETAPHIL’s hypoallergenic and non-greasy face and body lotion is very effective and suitable for all skin types.

Use moisturizers wherever there is skin! Start with the forehead and end with the toes. Choose strong yet lightweight moisturizers that target the face, body, and hands and feet.

My new personal favorite and recommendation would be Cetaphil Fragrance Free Moisturizing Face & Body Lotion. It works effectively all day (or night) and has a non-greasy formulation that won’t clog pores or irritate the skin. Leaves the skin both smooth and hydrated.

17. Follow the grooming tips

Just like asking your mechanic about your car and a doctor about your health, you should seek advice from image consultants, grooming experts, and skin professionals and listen to what they have to say (or write). . They are here to offer advice that will help you improve your grooming game.

18. Work this body

Of course, training is the best way to have a beautiful body, but it is also an essential part of good grooming. Working out tones every part of your body and will lead to a more youthful look. A healthy diet and a workout routine will lead to a fresher, more youthful face and firmer skin.

19. Don’t be scared or nervous

The trendy and versatile shorts from are perfect for a variety of sports and fitness activities

The trendy and versatile shorts from JAKED (available at shopaholicsonline) are perfect for a variety of sports and fitness activities.

Biting your nails, grinding your teeth and other reactions to your daily stress are not only bad for your mental health, but also have an impact on your appearance. Find a way to deal with whatever the world has in store for you by meditating, doing yoga, dancing, walking, or jogging or running.

If you do any of these activities, I suggest you go for the super sexy and super versatile sports shorts from Jaked. These trendy stretch shorts have a compressed inner layer and a breathable outer layer and are just as beautiful as they feel.

20. Invest wisely in products

You are young and probably on a budget. Before you fill your bathroom or dresser with every lotion, oil, and shower gel in the sun, think about what you need. Buy and use skincare products that work well for you. Follow this column for what, when and how to use.

The author is a consultant and trainer in image, style and grooming.

From HT Brunch, May 9, 2021

