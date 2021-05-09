‘They love to play together’ Texas Rangers win another trendy drama thriller

ARLINGTON, Texas – Baseball in Arlington is fun again, no matter how many notches end up in the win column.

On Saturday, the Texas Rangers added another tally to their winning tally, edging out the Seattle Mariners in perhaps the most exciting game of the season.

And yes, the Rangers have returned once again.

“I feel like the team we have in this locker room, you hear them right after the game, you see them during the game, they love to play baseball,” said Rangers manager Chris Woodward. “They love to play together. They love each other. We obviously focus on a lot of things to improve on the baseball field. These guys don’t take a day off to discuss how to improve.”

The Rangers and Mariners clashed for most of the night. But the sensation of rookie Adolis García turned out to be the X factor, manifesting itself in two huge moments.

First, García hit a tied home run to lead at the bottom of the eighth inning. Then, after the Rangers led a two-point lead in the ninth, JP Crawford of Seattle threw a single into shallow center field with runners in the corners. A point came easily and speedster Kyle Lewis jumped from home first to tie the game after García kicked the ball into the outfield.

However, García fired a missile at home plate, where wide receiver Jonah Heim applied a tough pick-and-tag to Lewis’ leg just before crossing home plate to save the game.

“I can’t describe this,” said Woodward. “This guy has a bit of a flare for the drama to pick up that ball and throw a dart at home. And honestly, Jonah’s game will be on the highlights reel for a long time. It’s tough between the two – pick, score. Just awesome. “

At one point earlier in the game, the Rangers were down 5-1 with the only point being a solo homerun from Joey Gallo. Rangers tarter Kohei Arihara struggled to execute his throws and was eliminated from the game after just 3 2/3 innings, which meant the team was going to have to scratch and resume play once more.

Gallo answered the bell, triggering the comeback by jumping on a change from Ljay Newsome for his second home run of the game, a two-runner shot in the fourth inning.

“I know I struggled with the changes on day one so I had a plan for them to attack me with the same,” said Gallo. “Deep in my head I was ready for this pitch. He did a really good pitch, but I just felt good.”

Rangers shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa was also instrumental in the comeback. He went on Gallo’s second homerun with an RBI brace to draw the Rangers down to less than one, then came back again in the sixth inning with a two-run single to put Texas ahead 6-5.

Kolby Allard and John King did well for the most part out of the relieving box, but the two pitchers each gave up a solo homerun – one to tie the game at 6-6, then another that put Seattle in the lead. 7-6.

After García’s tied home run in the eighth round, Khris Davis made his Rangers debut with a hit single. After Charlie Culberson was intentionally taken out with one in the frame, Heim netted a massive RBI brace that put the Rangers ahead 8-7.

A mental lack from Mariners wide receiver Luis Torrens allowed Culberson to score after Willie Calhoun failed. Crawford shot at home to stop Culberson from scoring, but Torrens received the throw as if there was a force play and failed to score Culberson, which ended up being the deciding run of the match.

Regardless of luck, mental lapses, or bazookas strapped to human shoulders, Chris Woodward’s team is fun. And they’re completely bought off from the brand of baseball that we see every night.

“To see this joy in the way we play the game, it’s kind of like a proud dad,” said Woodward. “This is exactly the vision we have for this organization. People who want to be a part of it, it’s fun. We have a great time doing it. It’s hard work and we demand a lot from our players. But they love it. They love to go out, and they love to be in times like this. “

