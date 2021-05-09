Ankita Lokhande’s olive green dress is a summer staple (see photos)

Ankita Lokhande may still find her base in Bollywood, but the actress’ style-o-meter was still too cool to handle. the Pavitra Rishta The actress has always been a fashion enthusiast who likes to show off. With her curly hair, she often infuses drama into the most basic of outfits and we are forced to let ourselves be wowed by her. With her chic choices and amazing sense of style, she easily finds a place in the list of best dressed celebrities.Ankita Lokhande to be part of Pavitra Rishtas digital sequel, Sushant Singh Rajputs character to get a new face.

Speaking of Ankita and fashion, the actress was recently spotted wearing an olive green dress for a casual outing and it caught our attention. The tie-up dress with an asymmetric hem is the perfect choice for your daily wardrobe and we loved the way she paired it with black sunglasses and nude heels. Ankita has kept her style extremely simple with minimal makeup and hair tied back into a simple bun. It was a lovely look that worked wonders in our minds.Face-off fashion: Ankita Lokhande or Surbhi Jyoti? Who wore the Rishi & Soujit Polka Dot Crop Top better?

Ankita Lokhande

Ankita Lokhande (Photo credits: Instagram)

Ankita Lokhande was last seen in Baaghi 3 and she is now preparing to star in You. Not much is known about this project and the manufacturers are keeping it a secret. And while we can wait for that, we can’t wait for the astonishing to make its next appearance. I hope she will do it very soon.

