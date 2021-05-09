Fashion
The Uniqlo philosophy: our products should be designed for everyone
The Uniqlo philosophy: our products should be designed for everyone
Yuki Katsuta, Head of Research and Design at Uniqlo, discusses the Japanese retailer’s design vision for the future
Uniqlo enthusiasts profess an affinity for many of the elements that make up the global retailer’s production. Some praise its hard-to-beat thermal clothing (Heattech), the softness of its affordable cashmere, the breathability of its AIRism basics, the colorful spectrum of its soft cotton t-shirts, or the ultra-light shape of its quilted layered jackets. Not to mention the high-end energy of its various design collaborations, which span partnerships with brands such as Jil Sander, Marimekko, Lemaire, JW Anderson, musicians and artists such as Billie Eilish and Takashi Murakami, and institutions such as Le Louvre.
A multitude of lines live under the design umbrella of the Japanese retailer, from Uniqlo U, an offering of raised basics, led by Parisian designer Christophe Lemaire, to UT, a colorful collection of graphic t-shirts for men, with prints beckoning a melting pot of references, like Marvel, Peanuts, Haruki Murakami, Keith Haring and Roy Lichtenstein. Impressively, Uniqlo’s head of research and design, Yuki Katsuta, oversees the brand’s diverse DNA, striving to keep the balance between the brand’s LifeWear utility lines and its more sartorically influenced collaborations.
Wallpaper * sat down for a rare interview with Katsuta-san to focus on Uniqlo’s design vision for the future. Here he highlights the importance of collaboration, sustainable fashion semiotics and his favorite British fashion designer today.
On the success of the relaunch of the + J Jil Sander collection, first launched in 2011 and returned for A / W 2020:
“I have to say thank you to all the customers. So many people who experimented + J ten years ago have come back to us for this new collection. We also had a younger generation that invested in the line. I am very proud that with his project, we can attract loyal and legacy customers, but also attract younger ones.
+ JA / W 2020
On the possibility of one design collaboration too …
“Collaborations create a feeling of newness, and with our collaborators, we never decide in advance whether we will work with them for one or more seasons. We don’t have a formula. We may start looking at a more concept-driven strategy in the future.
On the two-pronged approach to sustainable fashion.
“The first approach we used is based on technical sustainability, that is, how we can use recycled or ecological materials in order to protect the environment. In this case, we aim to do whatever we can. We have introduced materials such as recycled polyester and down, and we make denim using water-saving processes.
“The second approach focuses on producing pieces that people can wear not only this season, but also for the next three, five and ten years. This is the central idea of our LifeWear collection. We’ve been creating these types of timeless silhouettes for ten years.
LifeWear by Uniqlo
On how the Covid-19 pandemic affected Uniqlo’s approach to fashion design.
“In general, a lot of fashion brands, including us, have started selling clothes that people can wear primarily at home. Our loungewear category has grown and grown over the past year. However, we have recognized that even though people have limited activities, they still want to enjoy fashion and celebrate their individuality. This concept encouraged us a lot and we felt responsible for providing new creative energy to clients.
On the importance of a physical retail experience.
“We have continued to open stores over the past 12 months, even in new parts of the world. I guess our hunger will continue to increase for true face-to-face communication and the store as a concept will become more and more relevant. Human contact is so important and face-to-face contact is the essence of communication. You can’t do this just by video or SMS.
On building a global brand that meets the needs of its diverse customer base.
“We have satellite offices in Shanghai, New York, Paris and Los Angeles, and separate creative collaborators around the world. We have 2000 stores in 25 countries which means I have 2200 branches around the world. I also talk to our customer service teams every day to get feedback on product purchases. I speak to the United States in the morning and to Europe in the afternoon.
On the importance of collaborating with JW Anderson.
“For me, Britain is a country with a history of uniforms, work clothes and sportswear. Our collaboration is based on the concept of original British clothing. When I first thought about this, I wanted to work with the best British designer today, Jonathan Anderson. I thought, if Jonathan refuses, I’ll have to skip the idea! §
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]