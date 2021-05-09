MHSAA 3A Baseball Playoff Recap, Scores: Clarkdale Wins North Third Round Dramatically With Two Rematch





The second round of the 2021 MSHAA 3A Baseball Playoffs is on the books, and the number of teams chasing a berth at the Northern and Southern State Championships has dropped to eight. Here is an overview of our situation next week. To move on Nettleton (21-9), Amory (20-9), Booneville (20-10), Kossuth (19-10), Clarkdale (26-5), West Marion (23-3), Southeast Lauderdale (21-10) , Magee (23-5) Made for the year Independence (12-14), Water Valley (21-7), Winona (16-9), Senatobia (18-9), Yazoo County (14-11), St. Andrews (20-11), Franklin County (11 ) -7), Colombia (11-13) Full results of the second round 3A North Nettleton 2, independence 0

First game: Nettleton 5, independence 0

Game Two: Nettleton 17, Independence 9 Amory 2, Water Valley 0

First game: Amory 10, Water Valley 7

Game Two: Amory 13, Water Valley 3 Booneville 2, Winona 0

First game: Booneville 17, Winona 0 (3 sets)

Game Two: Booneville 10, Winona 0 (5 innings) Kossuth 2, Senateobia 0

First match: Kossuth 6, Senatobia 1 (8 innings)

Game Two: Kossuth 2, Senatobia 0 3A South Clarkdale 2, Yazoo County 0

Game 1: Clarkdale 4, Yazoo County 3 (9 innings)

Game 2: Clarkdale 15, Yazoo County 0 (4 innings) West Marion 2, St. Andrews 0

Game 1: West Marion 5, St. Andrews 1

Game Two: West Marion 12, St. Andrews 0 Southeast Lauderdale 2, Franklin County 0

Game 1: SE Lauderdale 7, Franklin County 1

Game Two: SE Lauderdale 9, Franklin County 1 Magee 2, Colombia 0

First game: Magee 11, Columbia 8

Game Two: Magee 11, Columbia 0 Great performances Hank Eaton, Kossuth: Thrown a full game to claim victory in the Kossuths series, 2-0 victory over Senatobia on Friday night. He went seven innings, giving up four hits and one march and striking out 15 batters. He also took part in one of the two downhill runs of the Aggies. Miles Maliden, West Marion: Hit a two-run homerun in the West Marions 5-1, the series opener over St. Andrews on Friday night, then completed 6.1 innings on the mound in the 12-0 win on Friday, giving two hits and three goals with 11 strikeouts in the playoffs. Jackson McCoy, Booneville: Pitched all five innings of the Boonevilles series, 10-0 win over Winona on Friday night, giving up a hit and a goal and striking out 7 batters. He also went 3-for-3 to plate in the series with a home run. Davis Oswald, Nettleton: Launched an almost perfect game in the Tigers’ series opener, 5-0 win over Independence. He worked seven innings and threw 63 of his 85 throws for strikes, striking out 13 without giving up a hit or a walk. The lone basic runner of the games hits on an error. He also went 2-for-3 to plate with a double and a triple in that same game, then went 2-for-3 in Game 2 with a homerun and three RBIs. Bo Rock, Amory: I went 2 for 3 at home with a double, three RBIs and a pair of steps to punctuate the Panthers’ offense in a 10-7 win over Water Valley on Thursday night. Jaxin Settlemires, Kossuth: Pitched eight innings for a complete win in the Aggies 6-1 series opener over Senateobia. He gave up an undeserved run on two hits and five walks with eight strikeouts. He threw first pitch strikes at 22 of the 29 batters he faced. Third round matches (All series start Thursday, May 13) North

Nettleton vs. Amory

Booneville vs. Kossuth South

Clarkdale vs. West Marion

Southeast Lauderdale vs. Magee What would you like to know West Marion and Magee have long been favorites to win 3A South, but the boys at Clarkdale High might have something to say about it. The Bulldogs (26-5) swept through Yazoo County in dramatic fashion, with a no-cut win in extra innings, then a no-hitter and a 10-run rule. Houston Wedgeworth came on with great success in the bottom of the ninth in the series opener on Thursday night. Yazoo County had taken a 3-2 lead at the top of the frame, but Wedgeworths and a right strike brought Walker Swearingen and Austin Freeman home for the win. And it was Swearingen who got the shortened no-hitter on Friday. He went all four innings, walked three batters and put out five. The North is always a game for everyone, as we prepare for some regular season rematch in the 3A North semi-finals. Kossuth and Booneville have met twice in the regular season, with the Blue Devils winning the first game 10-0 and the second 4-0. Nettleton and Amory met twice in March, with the Tigers winning both games, 1-0 and 6-4.





Like that: As Loading…







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos