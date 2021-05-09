Ask Dr Angela: My Husband Won’t Stop Cross-dressing

Q My husband (45) is a transvestite. I have (40) known since we got married; he was wearing my lingerie but always in secret and I never confronted him about it. I ignored her strange habit, hoping it would go away, but it never happened and now it’s worse.

some time ago my husband started shopping for his own lingerie, lace bras and panties in girly colors. And he doesn’t even try to hide it from me. I’ve had enough of this nonsense; I asked him to throw out all the new stuff and wear manly underwear in the future. I expected him to give in, but he tried his hand at me instead. He said that I also cross-dress and that I should leave him alone.

I don’t cross-dress. I wear my husband’s boxers sometimes, but only because they are comfortable and because they make me feel sexy. I am not a fetishist like my husband. It is normal for women to wear masculine clothes, including boxers, but my husband doesn’t seem to understand that.

REPLY

It’s true that a lot of women wear men’s boxers, and it’s great that most people agree with that. However, it should also be acceptable for men to wear women’s underwear. I mean, what’s the problem?

Just to clarify, it’s not even a fetish, unless cross-dressing plays a dominant role in a person’s sex life. And even a transvestite fetish is harmless as long as it’s just a passion, not an obsession.

Try to be more understanding and tolerant; there is no point in fighting over the type of underwear you and your husband prefer. Talk about it without blaming yourself or blaming yourself, and try to accept yourself as you are.

The fianc does not like the friction of the back

Q I love giving my fiance back massages; it’s my favorite kind of foreplay. He looks so sexy when he’s lying on his stomach, with his bare back and butt exposed. It turns me on a lot more than seeing him from the front, but I can’t tell him that because it looks a little weird. Problem is, he doesn’t like my back rubs. I’ve tried everything from gentle strokes to scratching, but he still gets impatient after just a minute. I’m not ready to give up, but I don’t know what else I could try to make it work.

REPLY

First of all, let your fiancé know how much you love their bare back and butt. It’s perfectly normal for you to find his butt sexy, and he needs to know how the sight alone turns you on. To make your back more attractive, sit on your fiance’s buttocks. Let your hands slide down her back for a few seconds, then follow up with your breasts.

Don’t just work on your man’s back – you have to keep in mind that the back isn’t even in the top 10 hot spots for the male body. Move your hands to the sides of your fiancé and under his belly for a good tease. Kiss the back of the neck and indulge the inside of her thighs.

I want to be with my brother’s boyfriend

Q Last summer I (33) had an affair with my brother’s boyfriend. My brother and his boyfriend weren’t together at the time; they had fought and decided to take a break. We only slept once together but it was the best sex I have ever had. I wanted to keep seeing him, but he said it was a mistake. Eventually they got back together, but a few weeks ago they had another fight and took another break. When I heard about it, I started texting my brother’s boyfriend again. At first everything was fine – he responded and we hit it off. But when I mentioned that I wanted to sleep with him again, he said he wasn’t interested. Now he just ignores me when I text. I can’t get this guy out of my head.

REPLY

Your brother’s boyfriend has made it clear that he has no interest in another affair and that you have to accept it. This man should be taboo for you. He and your brother might be on hiatus, but he’s still the guy your brother is in love with.

Oral or rupture?

Q My boyfriend (28) wants to separate from me. When I asked why, he said he was unhappy because I refused to give him a blowjob. He said he would stay with me if I gave him a blowjob, but I really don’t want to do that.

REPLY

Don’t give your boyfriend oral sex just to stay with you. Only do what you feel most comfortable with. If you want to stay together, the two of you have to work on your relationship.

Sexy dreams?

Q I (18) wonder if girls can have wet dreams. My girlfriend said she never had one, but she’s so shy she might not want to admit it to me.

REPLY

Men have wet dreams – they ejaculate in their sleep – when they are sexually inactive for an extended period of time. Girls don’t have wet dreams, but they can experience something quite similar: they can have erotic dreams, and some women can even enjoy their sleep.

