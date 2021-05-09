Newcomerstown News and Notes

NEWCOMERSTOWN The Village of Newcomerstown is accepting applications for an Administrative Assistant position.

The full-time position:

Assist the mayor and finance officer with day-to-day tasks including answering phones, issuing permits and assisting the public

Entering bank receipts and deposits

Periodically enter purchase orders and process disbursements

Help with payroll processing

Social media Updating website and Facebook pages

Help manage cemetery records and online software

Participate in park / pool functions by reserving shelters and selling pool passes

Order office supplies

Qualifications and training requirements include an associate’s degree in business (preferred) or related field.

Preferred skills include: Must have excellent people skills, basic accounting knowledge, able to keep some information confidential, advanced computer skills. Experience in accounting for government funds an asset.

The applicant must also be able to pass a drug test and a background check.

Prom

Newcomerstown High School accepts donations of new or lightly worn prom dresses, cocktail dresses, bridesmaid dresses and evening dresses. All dresses must be in good condition and cleaned prior to donation. Donations can be brought to the school from Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All donations will be collected by Samantha Valdes at the guidance office.

Prom dresses will be available for students to “shop” during the school day on May 12th. It would be for all the students who need a ball gown.

For more information contact Valdes [email protected]

Newcomerstown High School will be hosting its 2021 prom on Thursday, May 20.

School officials said it would be a traditional ball with dancing.

Officials said the district would have a ball later in May in hopes that no seniors will be quarantined for graduation, which is scheduled for May 22 at 7 p.m. Students attending the prom will be excused from school on Thursday, May 20.

We will have more information to come in the coming weeks, school officials said. We are happy to be able to give our juniors and especially our seniors a certain normality to finish the school year. Stay tuned for more details. Please understand that if you choose to come to the prom and someone becomes ill after the prom, it is very likely that you will be quarantined.

Kindergarten registration

Kindergarten registration for the Newcomerstown Exempted Village School District will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 13 and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday, May 14 at Newcomerstown Field House, located next to Newcomerstown High School. .

Student screenings will take place at the Fieldhouse by appointment. To register, call 740-498-6601.

Families are encouraged to complete the online registration process prior to May registration. Online forms are available on the districts website and by selecting the Forms tab. Children must be 5 years old by August 21 at the latest. All children entering kindergarten in fall 2021 must attend registration. The documents required during selection include the child’s birth certificate, social security card, vaccination record and all applicable custody documents.

Parents will receive a kindergarten manual with suggestions to help children better prepare for school.

Diploma / Dance

According to Principal Jason Peoples, this eighth grade dinner dance will be a little different from years past.

We are happy that we can now host an event, but we have had to make changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Peoples said. We try to convey this information to parents and guardians before they make clothing purchases as has been done in previous years, and we want to provide a special evening for our outgoing eighth graders.

On Friday, May 14, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., the school district will live stream the eighth graduation certificate portion. For those who cannot watch the ceremony live, it will be posted on the college’s Facebook page so that you can watch it anytime. Students attending can wear school attire or casual attire.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday May 15, there will be a dinner / dance at the college. Pizza, wings and soft drinks will be available from 6 p.m. followed by dancing from 7 p.m. Peoples said Trojan shirts and jeans would be appropriate attire.

For more information, contact Peoples at the Middle School, 740-498-8151.

Monthly lunch

The 1960 Newcomerstown High School class will have their monthly lunch at noon on Wednesday May 12 at the Warehouse Restaurant in Roscoe.

The 60th one-year late meeting is scheduled for September 17-19 with the Coshocton Inn and Suites serving as the headquarters.

Food truck

Big Zeke’s BBQ food truck will be arriving in the back parking lot of the school on May 18 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. It is sponsored by the second year class as a fundraiser.

