NCAA Men’s Volleyball: Hawaii Crushes BYU, Wins National Title

COLUMBUS, OHIO It was a different venue and opponent, but the same old story for the BYU Cougars on Saturday night in the NCAA Division I Men’s Volleyball Championship game.

For the fourth time in a title match, dating back to 2013, BYU was swept away and didn’t appear to be on the pitch with potential national champions. The Cougars fell 3-0 to the No.1 seed Hawaii at the Covelli Center on the Ohio State University campus in a game that has never been more competitive.

The scores were 25-21, 25-19 and 25-16.

I mean, I really think they outperformed us. They served well, they went well. They were getting bullets all over the field. Hats off to these guys. BYU setter Wil Stanley.

It is difficult to determine (the reasons for another collapse in the title game), BYU coach Shawn Olmstead said in the virtual post-game press conference. It’s a bit of a crazy blur for everyone.

For everyone except the Rainbow Warriors, who had only lost once since being swept away by BYU in March 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic destroyed the season and denied college volleyball fans the chance to see a title match last year.

On Saturday night in front of an ESPNU audience and limited attendance at OSU, Hawaii did all the dismantling, handing BYU its fourth loss, against 20 wins, in what was supposed to be a very entertaining match between teams on a collision course.

It hurts, says Olmstead. It hurts.

BYU was swept away by UC Irvine in the 2013 championship game at UCLA, by Ohio State twice (in 2016 and 2017 at Penn State and OSU, respectively) and now by champion Big West Hawaii.

I mean, I really think they outperformed us, said BYU passer Wil Stanley (Stanley is from Honolulu). They served well, they went well. They were getting bullets all over the field. Hats off to these guys.

The game has never been close. The only BYU leaders were 1-0, 2-0, 2-1 and 19-18 in the first set. Hawaii has never lagged behind in the second and third sets. It was arguably the most uneven loss in Olmsteads six seasons as a BYU men’s volleyball coach.

They were the best team tonight, Stanley said. They took care of business. We tried to do what we could. We also played our game. They just had a better night tonight.

It was complete and utter domination for the Warriors, whose only loss this season was against UC San Diego in the semi-finals of the Big West Conference Tournament.

Hawaii launched a powerful service game that BYU just couldn’t handle, finishing with 10 aces for BYUs two.

I was surprised that we became so hesitant when receiving the service and then as the points added up they found even more trust from the service line and found more energy, Olmstead said. We have been part of this side. We have done it sometimes. Tonight they were able to do it.

The Cougars were out of sync all night, thanks to the inability to handle rockets at the hands of Rado Parapunov (three aces), Colton Cowell (three aces) and Jakob Thelle (four aces). When BYU ran a service, its passage fell short, often causing disaster at the net.

I thought they were a little more made up of the service line and the front desk, Olmstead said. For some reason we seemed to be a bit shaken up, which I’m not sure if we’ve seen this too many times this year. So thanks to them they went on a 5-0 run right there in that first set.

Hawaii had 41 victims against 34 BYU; Parapunov of Bulgaria had 13 kills while Gasman and Cowell, from Maui who said Friday it would be the biggest night of his life, had seven each.

Gabi Garcia Fernandez led BYU with 12 kills, but 2020 Player of the Year was beaten by 2021 Player of the Year Parapunov and did not record aces. This means GGF failed to match the Taylor Sanders school record of 182.

It was that kind of night for the Cougars, now 3-5 in domestic league games.

We couldn’t organize our service game collectively as a group and the stats show it, said Olmstead, who started on the last BYU team to win a national volleyball championship, in 2004.

It was also bitterly disappointing, considering they were arguably BYU’s best team in decades. Seven seniors will continue with no national championships under their belt, including GGF and three starters who returned for an additional year when COVID-19 interrupted the 2020 campaign: Zach Eschenberg, Miki Jauhiainen and Wil Stanley.

BYU opened the game with a pair of roofs, but it was as good as the MPSF champions.

Hawaii served better and passed the next 20 points better and jumped from 16 to 13.

Garcia Fernandez warmed up and the Cougars took a 19-18 lead with a 5-2 run. It seemed that the Cougars had regained their sea legs.

Guess again.

After a time out, UH clinched five straight points, a race that essentially won the set for the Rainbow Warriors and boosted their confidence to the point where they couldn’t be stopped.

A few costly net violations by BYU boosted the race, along with a few fines eliminated by Parapunov.

With the score tied at 19-19, BYUs Davide Gardini hit a ball down a fast back line (Bic) and the Cougars never recovered.

Hawaii hit .400 in the first set, applying great pressure with their serve play and passing well after first encountering a nasty BYU block.

The Warriors would finish hitting .381 by adding another .400 hitting set in the third while the Cougars would only hit .262. Both teams made 11 serve errors.

It was an unusual night, said Olmstead, noting that junior Mitchell Worthington has been an outstanding libero for us all season, and it has been a tough night for him.



Grid View

















Hawaiis Patrick Gasman, left, and Colton Cowell attempt to block a shot from BYU Gabi Garcia Fernandez (5) during the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship game on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.



David Dermer, AP









BYU Felipe de Brito Ferreira (16) and Gabi Garcia Fernandez celebrate after a point during the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship game against Hawaii on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.



David Dermer, AP









BYUs Gabi Garcia Fernandez (5) hits the ball as Hawaiis Patrick Gasman (15) and Jakob Thelle (10) go for a block during the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship game on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio .



David Dermer, AP









BYUs Davide Gardini (1) celebrates after a BYU point during the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship game against Hawaii, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.



David Dermer, AP









BYUs Gabi Garcia Fernandez (5) hits the ball during the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship game against Hawaii, Saturday May 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.



David Dermer, AP









Hawaiis Gage Worsley (6) celebrates after a point from Hawaii during the NCAA Men’s Volleyball Championship game against BYU, Saturday May 8, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio.



David Dermer, AP













In the second set, Eschenberg pulled off a three-game winning streak to help BYU out of an early deficit, but the Cougars couldn’t keep it up. Service errors also damaged the BYU momentum.

The only bright spot for BYU mid-set was a 3-0 run after UH took a 17-9 lead, fueled by kills from Stanley, GGF and Gardini.

Hawaii took a break to stem the tide, and once again a 6-2 UH run was well timed to put it aside, pretty much.

Parapunov was named tournament MVP, while Gasman and Thelle were part of the tournament squad. For BYU, Garcia Fernandez and Wil Stanley were also part of the tournament squad, along with Casey McGarry of UCSB and Tyler Mitchem of Lewis.

The Cougars advanced to the final by beating Lewis 3-1, while Hawaii advanced with a 3-0 sweep from UCSB.

For the mother of the BYU star, Garcia Fernandez, it was doubly disappointing. Rebecca Fernandez made the trip from Puerto Rico, getting up at 2 a.m. on Saturday morning and boarding three flights to arrive before the first serve, only to see the Cougars struggle as much as they have any game this season.

Gabi Garcia Fernandez said several other family members made the trip as well, for which he was grateful despite one of the Cougars’ worst games in two years.

Having family here is always an honor, he said. Not only my mom and dad made him my big brother, my little brother, my cousins, my grandmother is here. Everyone is here.

It was a party in Ohio today. I can’t wait to get out of here and give them a hug.

Whether it’s winning or losing, it doesn’t matter when it comes to family. They love me the same and I love them the same. Obviously, I would have liked to give them a gold trophy, but hey, Rebecca has to take care of the money this time.

The same can be said for BYU volleyball fans all over the world.

Unfortunately, for the fourth time in a row.