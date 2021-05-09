SKYLINE CHAMPIONS !! Men’s lacrosse defends their 2019 title with a comeback victory over Farmingdale St.





The Maritime College men’s lacrosse team ended their defense of the 2019 Skyline Conference Championship in dramatic fashion on Saturday afternoon, beating Farmingdale St. 13-12 in the championship game. The Privateers followed up to five goals in the first half, but found a way to steal the Rams’ momentum and end their unbeaten season with a one-goal win. Both defenses struggled at first to secure a save as the game’s first seven goals came in the opening nine minutes. However, it was the Rams who took the upper hand, leaving the first quarter with a 6-2 advantage. Sadly, Maritime couldn’t bounce back right after the break and Farmingdale took their biggest lead of the game with 7-2. Trailing by five goals with seven minutes to go, the Privateers’ offense finally started to click with three unanswered goals. Jason Corvi (Smithtown, NY / Smithtown West) , Connor Buschle (Bellport, NY / Saint-Jean-Baptiste) , and Jack Rent (Clifton, NJ / Clifton) found the back of the net to make it a two-goal game. The first goal was assisted by Rent, while Schnell distributed the next two assists. Although the Rams scored the last goal of the first half, Maritime had started to gain momentum on their side and they were able to dominate the third quarter. Senior captain Bryan Keegan (Lake Grove, New York / Sachem North) stepped up his action by scoring the first three goals of the quarter to tie the game, then Patrick Schnell (Jericho, NY / Jericho) gave the Privateers their first lead of the game at 9-8 with just over five minutes left in the third quarter. Although the Rams even recovered to nine shortly thereafter, Maritime had changed the course of the game completely and they managed to keep the offense going until the fourth quarter with four more unanswered goals. The most prestigious player of the tournament, Jack Rent (Clifton, NJ / Clifton) , came late for Maritime as he has scored three of his last four goals, including the eventual winner of the match. The first-year faceoff specialist also contributed to a huge goal, Thomas Pellicci (Manorville, New York / Eastport South Manor) , who won a face-off and took it to midfield for a goal. Maritime led 13-9 with 11 minutes left in the game and appeared to be in full control, but the Rams weren’t ready to give up just yet and attempted a comeback attempt. The Rams made it a one-goal game with four minutes left, but the goalie Bryon Rimmer (Hatfield, PA / North Penn) and the Privateers held on and didn’t give up on the tying goal. Rimmer came on goal for Maritime midway through the second quarter and took the win on goal with eight saves. Offensively, Rent led the way with five points on four goals and one assist, while Keegan had four points on four goals. Joe Kiernan (Northport, NY / Northport) and Kieran Hendry (East Northport, NY / Commack) led an impressive defensive effort with four and three induced turnovers, respectively, while Pellicci finished with seven balls on the ground for the height of the team. Maritime caused a total of 13 turnovers, while Farmingdale managed just five. First year goalie Jack Daresta (Massapequa, NY / Massapequa) took the start and totaled six saves at the net. Schnell also put in a strong performance with three points on one goal and two assists as well as two induced turnovers, Connor Buschle (Bellport, NY / Saint-Jean-Baptiste) with two goals, and Brian Drost (Shoreham, NY / Shoreham-Wading River) with two assists. Maritime will now wait for the NCAA Selection Show tomorrow at 9 p.m., which can be watched live. HERE! Check out the post-match press conference with Keegan, Kevin O’Connor (St. James, NY / Smithtown East) and head coach Justin manjares below!



