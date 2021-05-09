Connect with us

Braves break Phillies' winning streak by scoring five more innings in a savage way and defying the odds

14 seconds ago

The Philadelphia Phillies came into their Saturday night game against the Atlanta Braves, which the Braves ultimately won in extras (ATL 8, PHI 7 – 12 innings), on a five-game winning streak that pushed them to the top of the NL East standings. . For a while, it looked like they were going to push that six-game winning streak, but the Braves thwarted those hopes with not one but three comebacks late in the inning.

To get the full picture, take a look at the Victory Expectations chart, which tracks each team’s odds of winning a given game:

In the bottom of the ninth, the Braves were chasing two points and reaching their final goal when veteran hitter Pablo Sandoval pulled off a pinch homerun against Philly, closer to Hector Neris. Earlier in this period, the Braves’ odds of winning dropped to 1.5%. It was Sandoval’s fourth pinch stroke of the season, setting him on course to break the single-season record of seven pinch homers. The record was shared by Dave Hansen of the Dodgers in 2000 and Craig Wilson of the Pirates in 2001.

In the 11th, the Braves lost 4-3 and were weighed down by a meager 16.9% chance of winning, but Ehire Adrianza’s first single at home tackled the automatic runner and tied the game again. The wheels came off for the Braves at the top of the 12th thanks in large part to a field error by receiver William Contreras and a pitch error by reliever Jacob Webb. Moments after his throwing mistake, Webb allowed another run to score when he neglected to cover home plate as Contreras rushed to retrieve his stray throw. The Phillies ended up tackling three runs in the set to take a 7-4 lead. When Andrew Knapp scored that seventh inning for Philly of the night, the Braves’ odds of victory fell to 2.1 percent again.

Once again, however, the Braves responded. Here’s how the bottom of the 12 played out, much to the chagrin of the Phillies and their rooters:

  • Automatic runner
  • Market
  • Only
  • Double chainstay clearance
  • Pitch change
  • Hit safely at the start on the decay bag, the runner advances to third
  • Single walk-off

As you may have already guessed, the Phillies failed to register a single strikeout en route to explode that three-point lead in the 12th. It all looked something like this:

As a result, the Phillies dropped percentage points behind the New York Mets in the NL East standings, and the Braves shot less than 1 1/2 games from the lead. If that’s any consolation for the Phillies – and it probably isn’t – then they should remember that their previous absurdly crushing loss immediately preceded that five-game winning streak. Basic correlation-causation errors can be a comfort sometimes, you know.



