Mila Kunis’ little black dress with pregnant belly is chic, serving as a fashion inspiration for all pregnant moms





Pregnancy is the most beautiful phase in a woman’s life. And who says women can’t have fun dressing up during this phase? From the glow of pregnancy to dressing their bellies, Hollywood actresses have left no stone unturned to ensure that all heads are on them and that they stay in the limelight. Well, one of those actresses who certainly inspired all expectant mothers who want to make their bump stylish was Mila Kunis. Although Mila kept her pregnancy phase too low-key and barely got out of it when she was pregnant, she broke the internet every time she was spotted. Today we are going to highlight her little black dress, which will make your heart beat again. Mila Kunis is one of the prettiest pregnant women we’ve seen on the red carpet. The actress, who was only a fiancé to Ashton Kutcher, looked extremely pretty in her pregnancy glow. Check out her photo wearing the little black dress that will steal your heart: Trend At the Los Angeles premiere of “ Third Person ”, Mila Kunis was spotted sporting her nearly five-and-a-half-month-old bump in a sleeveless black dress putting her toned legs onscreen. The dress subtly hid her baby bump as she walked the red carpet. Unlike every other pregnant celeb on the red carpet, the Friends With Benefits actress is the very first not to show off her round belly in a tight dress. The color of her dress was also carefully selected for the premiere of the film. Mila was seen in nude platform pumps to match her loose solid black dress. She kept her look simple with minimal jewelry and smoky eye makeup with nude lipstick. Pregnant Mila Kunis’ silky tresses were straight, which gently spread over the sides of her face, making her all the more perfect at the premiere of the movie. Ashton is indeed a lucky man! How many hearts for Milas s * xy black dress? Must read: FRIENDS: Jennifer Anistons Doppelganger pulls Rachel off like no one before and she’s so pretty we want to cry! Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube







