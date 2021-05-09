Launched as a B2B menswear brand, SNITCH took the D2C path amid the pandemic

Harry Potter may have spent most of his time on the Quidditch pitch hunting for the Snitch, but this Bengaluru-based fashion label wants to make sure no man ever has to look for SNITCH!

Founded in January 2019 through Siddharth R Dungarwal as a B2B brand, MOUCHARD manufactures clothing for the modern and avant-garde man. However, in the midst of the pandemic, the menswear brand decided to go the D2C route to reach more customers and now ships to more than 20 states in India.

The pandemic hit us hard and we were stuck with a huge inventory as our B2B business was down. We wanted to make the most of this opportunity and immediately went live and started operating as a D2C brand, said Founder and CEO Siddharth.

Now SNITCH works on both channels, D2C and B2B. Encapsulating inspirations from around the world, the startup offers shirts, t-shirts, pants, jeans, shorts, jumpsuits, boxers, and more. for men of the age range.

from 18 to 35 years old.

Founder Siddharth R Dungarwal

The name of our company means blurring the lines and spicing things up, mainly Gen Z and Gen X, who tend to be money-conscious but eager to be on trend. Apart from that, the aim is to always provide the best quality, trendy products at attractive prices, says Siddharth.

Started with a team of four members and 40 products (100 SKU) on the site, SNITCH today has a team of 50 members. It now offers more than 1000 products (8000 SKU) and sells online through its website which launched in June 2020.

We had our first sale within an hour of the website going live. And we reached 70 orders per day in one week. It’s been 10 months now. We have over 1,000 live products, 20,000 visitors per day, 3.5% conversion rate and an average of 900 orders per day with 35% loyal customers. We are looking to double the order volume in the next six months, says Siddharth.

We started with a 200 square foot warehouse in our current office and a few months after it was established we moved to a 15,000 square foot warehouse which is only managed by our team. Orders usually ship within 24 hours, he adds.

Siddharth, who has 10 years of clothing manufacturing experience, was previously involved in his family business – jewelry retail. CMO, Chetan Siyal, has eight years of experience in marketing and advertising, and was previously associated with communications and design agency The Otherside. The two have been friends for over 10 years.

Funding and revenues

Snitch was started by the founder, with the support of his family. To date, almost Rs 5 crore has been invested in the last 10 months.

SNITCH started the first month with Rs 31 lakh in sales and grew to around Rs 4 crore in March 2021. The startup currently achieves a turnover of Rs 23 crore from its D2C channel and is looking to grow from 20 to 25% within a month.

Monthly sales growth has been constant at 25% since its inception. The average order value has increased from Rs 1,200 per order to Rs 1,600 per order, says Siddharth. Your story.

According to Siddharth, in the first month SNITCH had received just over 2,000 orders. This figure rose to 24,000 orders per month in March 2021. In terms of order volume, month-over-month growth was over 20%. RTOs and returns account for 30% of total orders, he says.

The future and the way forward

The market for men’s fashion and grooming is growing rapidly. According to the research and analysis platform Statista, the market value of the men’s garment industry in India is estimated to be around 3.3 trillion rupees by 2028, a significant increase from Rs 1.6 billion in 2018.

The industry is dominated by a few well-known brands such as Raymond, Peter England, Woodland, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe and Allen Solly, but the smaller players are gradually making their presence felt and giving the big brands a run for their money.

In the future, SNITCH plans to expand, both online and offline, and reach new customer groups, nationally and internationally.

At present, it receives the highest orders of Hyderabad and Bengaluru, which represent respectively 17% and 8% of total income. Pune, Mumbai and Delhi each hold 5% of total revenue while cities like Ahmedabad, Patna, Lucknow, Chennai and Indore each contribute 3%, Siddharth says.

Over the next 12 months, Siddharth wants to make SNITCH available on more recognized platforms and increase the order volume by more than 2000 per day. The company also plans to launch the model offline, with around four to five flagship stores in metropolitan cities by 2022..

We are also focusing on strengthening our B2B business. We are developing an app through which retailers can purchase our products with just a few clicks. Expected sales for the 2021-22 fiscal year are around Rs 50 crore through D2C and B2B channels, Siddharth says.

Focusing on men’s fast fashion, SNITCH plans to add new products in the next quarter, including homewear, fragrances, accessories such as caps / belts / key chains, and more. still in the plus size category.

About the funding, Siddharth says: The company is currently supporting. We will explore fundraising in the near future.

