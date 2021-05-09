7 sustainable fashion brands loved by Bella Hadid





Amsterdam based brand Ninamounah Hadids first gained attention during Couture Week in January 2020, when the model stepped out in the brand’s keyhole cutout top and the bodycon jersey dress underneath. Taking a seasonless approach, the brand deconstructs pre-existing pieces, like pinstripe suits, oversized shirts and motorcycle jackets, into its subversive designs, as well as reclaiming obsolete materials. Bella Hadid (wearing the By Far Rachel bag) and Gigi Hadid arrive at the Alberta Ferretti show during Milan Fashion Week Spring / Summer 2019. Jacopo Raule Thanks to its highly Instagrammable 90s-inspired accessories, From afar quickly achieved cult status with Hadid (who is regularly seen wearing the Rachel, named after Jennifer Anistons’ character in Friends) among his impressive list of A-list fans. The eco-responsible brand ensures that its materials come from responsible sources, while emphasizing craftsmanship and waste reduction. Hadid was an early adopter of the Los Angeles-based label. Aya muse, regularly wearing the brand’s iconic biker shorts in 2018. In addition to its prominent fan base (the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, Kaia Gerber and Dua Lipa have also embraced its knits), the conscious brand uses 95% yarn recycled in its collections, as well as working to eliminate single-use plastic from its factories and packaging. Bella Hadid wears Re / Done jeans in SoHo, New York, February 2021. TheStewartofNY Considering her love of all things vintage, it’s no surprise that Hadid is a fan of Re / Completed, which began with a mission to give a second life to old Lévis by reworking them in new designs. In fact, the favorite of fashion insiders is now taking it a step further by launching a resale section on its site, ensuring that its upcycled denim continues to be worn as long as possible.







