Soroptimist International of Eureka Members Sew Outfits for Dress a Girl Around the World – Times-Standard

Members of Soroptimist International from Eureka recently participated in an international service project, sewing dresses for girls in need around the world.

I was thrilled to be working on this project, knowing that many of these dresses might be the only new dress a young girl would receive, said Dyann OBrien.

OBrien, who is president of the Soroptimist International Eureka membership, made seven dresses for the Dress a Girl Around the World program.

As I sewed each seam twice to make it very secure, I imagined the dress worn with pride, (the girls) running around playing and filling pockets with found treasures, she said.

Dress a Girl Around the World, a program of the independent, nonprofit, non-denominational, Christian organization Hope 4 Women International, has sent over a million handmade cotton / cotton dresses to girls around the world whole, from Afghanistan and Mozambique to Nepal and Zambia since its inception. in 2009.

Once made, the dresses are delivered to different locations via volunteers. A Dress a Girl tag is attached to the outside of each garment which, according to the group’s website, https://www.dressagirlaroundtheworld.com, sends an additional message that each girl is in the care of an organization, which gives it additional protection against those who would harm its predators or traffickers. As the dresses are distributed, the website indicates that the parents / guardians of the girls are made aware of the dangers of human trafficking.

Eureka’s Soroptimist International members sewed 35 dresses for the 2021 regional project, which was chosen by founding region governor Kris Chorbi, who is also a member of Eureka’s Soroptimist International. (Eureka is part of the founding region of the Soroptimists.)

Our organization is international, so we believe that helping women and girls around the world can only benefit humanity as a whole, said Chorbi. We don’t often realize the atrocities that plague women and girls in other countries, so it’s empowering to help bring joy to girls who might not have much joy in their lives. Every girl deserves to feel beautiful and deserves to have something special, made with love, of her own.

Chorbi said sewing these dresses also provided members with a hands-on project they could complete from the safety of their homes, especially important during the COVID-19 health crisis.

We had two SI / Antioch members who were already working with the Dress a Girl Around the World organization, and their mission was similar to ours: empower girls. I love sewing and it was a project members could do at home while we were unable to assemble in person, Chorbi said.

The initial goal of this region-wide service project, she said, was to complete 100 dresses in honor of the founding regions’ 100th anniversary. The members exceeded this goal with all their hearts.

We were able to collect 285 club dresses from across the founding region, which includes northern California, the Hawaiian Islands, northern Mariana Island and the Republic of Palau, Chorbi said.

Once completed, the dresses were sent to the regional project president, Cara Begley, in Antioch, who sewed the Dress a Girl labels. From there, Chorbi said, missionaries will bring the clothes to countries in need over the summer.

We don’t know exactly where they’re going yet, Chorbi said.

According to Elaine Reed, a member of Soroptimist International at Eureka, a different regional service project is chosen each year by the governor of the region.

This is the first time we’ve been involved with this project, but it’s probably not the last, Reed said of her work with the Dress a Girl Around the World program. Each year we choose an organization to help.

This year, Eureka’s Soroptimist International has also helped many local organizations, from the Eureka Rescue Missions Women and Childrens Shelter, to the court-appointed special advocates of Humboldt and Humboldt Domestic Violence Services at Food for People, Youth Service Bureau, Betty Kwan Chinn Day Center and more.

We also made blankets for the victims of the fires in St. Helena, where the Soroptimist club there had several members affected by the fires and (they) were also distributed to the community, Reed said. Our club also organized a blood drive and gave participants masks made by members. Club members also adopted elderly people and sent them greeting cards and called to verify them.

For more information on Eureka’s Soroptimist International, visit https://sieureka.snappages.com/ or call Dyann 707-834-2676.