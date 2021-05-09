Happy Birthday Noah Centineo: 5 Style Tips EVERY Man Must Take From Star To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

One of the biggest stars, there was a time when every girl had a huge crush on birthday boy Noah Centineo. For all the guys who want to impress their girls, here are some style tips to remember from the actor.

While we might assume that it’s easier for men to dress up and look stylish, they wouldn’t agree. Smart search doesn’t come naturally, and like women, men should try their hand as well.

One of the most stylish men, who every girl had a crush on at some point, was Noah Centineo. The To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor became an overnight sensation after his Netflix movie and fans couldn’t get enough of him, which led to two more films. Although he has a brilliant body, the actor has also proven time and again that he has an excellent sense of style. And we think more men can take note!

The basics are essential

Even the actor, who started out as a Disney boy, knows nothing looks as good as a simple white T-shirt. It can be combined with pants of all shades depending on the mood of each. Noah chose beige pants and completed this effortless look with a pair of simple black sneakers.

Put on your outfits!

One thing that no man should compromise on is a well-fitting suit. We love Centenio’s navy blue number that he featured at the red carpet premiere of his movie, To All the Boys: PS I Still Love You on the Red Carpet. Worn over a crisp white shirt and accessorized with a black tie and dress shoes, Noah looked dapper and we couldn’t stop ogle!

Make a change

While red carpets are meant for formal after-party costumes, more casual outfits are needed in which you can show off your moves! Killing two birds with one stone, Noah chose a navy blue pinstripe suit for the red carpet. At the after-party, he took off his blazer and showed off his plaid shirt underneath and suspenders that held his outfit together!

Monotonous dressing

One of the safest options you can’t go wrong with is an outfit in the same shade from head to toe. For example, that black outfit that Noah wore at a red carpet event. Despite his dress for the event, the actor still managed to look striking by choosing a t-shirt to match his jeans and contrasting it with a pair of white sneakers.

Comfort over everything

As we have seen before, the actor can don costumes well but likes to keep them casual and comfortable. And what could be more comfortable than a simple plaid shirt paired with distressed jeans, we ask?

We wish the actor a very happy birthday!

What do you think of Noah Centenio’s style? Which of his films is your favorite? Comment below and let us know.

READ ALSO: Kate Middleton makes a STRONG case for color blocking: caps a scarlet red coat over her tanned look