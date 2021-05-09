Spotlight on Saudi Arabia Interview with fashion designer Daneh Buahmad – Emirates Woman

welcome to Emirates Woman’s the latest series “Spotlight on Saudi Arabia…” where we speak to incredible entrepreneurs based in the Kingdom to learn about their career paths and what got them to where they are now; what their daily routines look like; the advice they would give to newbies and the obstacles they had to overcome in the fashion world.

After launching her brand in 2011, Dubai-based Saudi designer Daneh Buahmad amassed a following for the brand, Daneh Design, which uses a thoughtful approach to transform luxurious textiles into a modern wardrobe.

With Buahmad’s focus on beautifully designed modern clothing that pays homage to his heritage, UAE Woman sat down to talk to her about how she made her mark in the fashion industry.

What inspired you to launch your label?

It seems so long ago, especially after the situation we have been in for about a year. I’ve always had an interest in fashion, which is new, which is different. For me, it has always been a form of self-expression. Although I was much more daring and in my youth, principle and spirit are still infused with me. Despite the life-changing experiences, I finally returned to the world of fashion. At first the intention was to open a boutique, but exploring different brands, showrooms, salons and more I realized that creating is actually what I love, so it started slowly from the. Thanks to lessons, experience and my training, the brand was born.

How would you define the fashion scene in Saudi Arabia and how has it evolved over the years?

There are many great designers in Saudi Arabia who are pioneers in the Saudi fashion world. There was no such thing as a strong ‘scene’ or a real ‘industry’, but that has changed over the years and continues to change. With social media, there has been a major change allowing for more visibility, collaborations and creative dialogue. And now, with the arrival of the Fashion Commission of the Saudi Ministry of Culture and the establishment of a strategy focused on the importance of this industry and what it can do for Saudi Arabia and beyond that there are bigger things to come and it’s really exciting.

What’s your approach to daily dressing?

I usually dress according to my mood, with one consistent thing which is comfort. I make sure that it remains a priority with all my outfits while adding a touch to it, white shirt dresses, white shirts and white t-shirts being my must-haves in my wardrobe.

How have you managed to develop the growth of the brand since its creation?

We started with small collections of limited styles using jersey fabrics and branched out over the years. We added new designs, new fabrics, new products and did some collaborations. In addition, we have changed our production strategy to make it more scalable and we are focusing on strengthening our digital presence.

What advice would you give to aspiring fashion designers?

It can be very difficult and it takes a lot of patience. To be a designer, you need to find out what storytelling is, what story you’re trying to tell, and who you’re designing for, while also understanding that it can change over time. It takes boldness, commitment, and decision making, as the fashion industry is a business where there has to be a healthy balance between the creative side and the business side. A designer has to think about the person they are designed for and the world we live in and with all that said, it’s a very rewarding experience. It makes me happy to see so many amazing women wearing my designs and reaching new heights.

What challenges have you faced in your career and how have you overcome them?

There have been many, including changes in production facilities, outlets that do not meet their commitments, shipping delays and many more. The seasons are endless and we are continually working on the next collection, so time is a challenge, making planning ahead a key strategy moving forward. As a company, we chose to focus on the mid-season rather than the main season as it suited our business better and helped us overcome some challenges. With COVID imposing its own set of challenges on the business and the industry as a whole, it taught me many lessons about how to keep the business going.

How do you manage to empower women across the fashion world?

The brand was born from the love of creation but later it became clear that my real passion is to dress women. To empower women to express themselves, to make them feel strong, empowered, and ready to face the world with confidence in whatever they do, so that they look fabulous while doing it. Fashion for me is not only about how a woman looks, but also how she makes a woman feel

Finally, what fashion brands can we find in your wardrobe?

There’s a mix of brands that of course include Daneh, along with Vivienne Westwood, Dries Van Noten, r13, ACNE Studio and the list goes on.

For more information about the brand, visit danehdesign.com

