Man stabbed and seven arrested in mass knife brawl inside Selfridges

Your horoscope this week: May 9, 2021

Whatever the weather is on your side of the world, the second week of May is sure to be a respite from an otherwise stormy season. The new moon in Taurus on the 11th cuts through the dark waters of the full moon of April in Scorpio and transforms them with a burst of possibility. This lunation is not interested in complications and is determined to find pleasure wherever pleasure is offered. The fun here can be as hedonistic as a night with a new date and an array of libations. Or, it may just be the relief of allowing time and space to direct all of your attention to an activity that gives you purpose. Jupiter is turning into Pisces for the time being, encouraging the dreamers inside each of us to stand up and claim more space in the ordinary world. The air is buzzing with potential, enhanced by Saturn trine to Mercury on the 12th, which is sure to introduce great clarity for all prospects and soften the retrograde shadow of Mercury which begins to infiltrate on the 14th. reins loosen and the ropes can loosen, a gift of increased freedom and individual responsibility. Here, we are called to rely less on authorities who do not always have our best interests in mind and who temper us for the good of our communities. We are responsible for respecting both our individual joy and our collective agreements. If you feel like the coming week is a great time to work on building the foundation for your future ambitions, trust your intuition because it is most definitely on the right track. The new moon in Taurus is here to help you innovate and move your plans forward steadily. If you find that acting on opportunities that present themselves at odds with your more personal affairs, maybe it’s time to change your perspective. What may appear as a distraction or an emotional barrier can very well serve to enrich your understanding of what you are planning. Everything happens in relation to everything else. Anything can be a teacher if you are open to learning Illustration by Stefhany LozanoTaurus Sun & Taurus Rising Sometimes when looking at an open field it can be tempting to notice what is missing in the scene rather than what is available to us in the present moment. Longing for the past can seem like a sacred ritual, a way to emphasize what something meant to us and to keep it close. But, by now you should know, dear Taurus, that there are other ways of holding something sacred that recognizes the life cycles of all living things, including the life of a relationship. What also comes, what had a story in front of us has a story after us. So this week when you come across a space of possibility, do your best to see what’s good and get it while you can. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoGemini Sun & Gemini Rising For some people a dry spell followed by a flood of information and correspondence can feel like a chaotic time. But, for Mercury-ruled magicians like you, new data means new tasks. Whether you’re just digesting what’s going on or reacting in kind, this week is sure to fill you with a goal. With Mercury in your sign making a trine to Saturn on the 12th, there is an upbeat and exciting nature to the responsibilities you take on this matter. It’s a good week to make plans, to burn things down and have confidence that the commitments you make will not only serve you well, but inspire the same level of commitment from others.Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Cancer Sun & Cancer Rising When people talk about shadow work, personal excavations, they often talk about heavy work. But learning to work with the injured parts of ourselves and the magical medicine they hold isn’t just about retirement, tooth-screaming, and treatment. Sometimes the best kind of healing is that which comes from play and experimentation. Cancer, it shouldn’t surprise you if the joy brought to you this week amplifies the limits of the darkness you harbor. The light defines the shadows, casts them in your path. But, they are only part of the experience, they must not diminish it. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoLeo Sun & Leo Rising It can be nice to have people who depend on you, especially when their esteem is the result of your unwavering support. This kind of faith can sound a lot like love, especially to someone who so seldom asks for help yourself. It is important to recognize, dear Leo, the emotional weight of anticipating the needs of others. It is important to remember that not all trusting relationships are born out of love, and therefore not all support can be received with grace and gratitude. This week, as the new moon lights up your 10th house, try to imagine what other roles you can play in your social media, roles that showcase what you bring to the table rather than what you can be for someone. ‘another. This week the new moon might arrive under the auspices of slow and steady Taurus, but you can bet your lowest dollar that the days ahead will move at a vigorous pace. Virgo, set your intentions, then get to work! Saturn in Aquarius trine Mercury in Gemini on May 12th and this aspect is sure to bring a fair amount of clarity on all kinds of pressing issues, especially those related to making plans and making mutual agreements. The stabilizing force of this aspect is a gift and if you step into it it is sure to keep you on track through the next Mercury retrograde Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Libra Sun & Libra Rising It is one thing to know that everything the world treats great emotions differently and anything else to relate to others with that knowledge in mind. When the events that elicit these great emotions are shared, it can be doubly difficult to recognize that while two people can share an experience, they rarely experience it the same way. Two realities are possible and intimacy can truly flourish when more than one reality is validated. This week, the Taurus new moon encourages you to make space easier for your own emotional experience by gently analyzing what feels right to you right now, even if it isn’t true for others. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Scorpio Sun & Scorpio Rising This week’s Taurus new moon is a moon concerned about your relationships. It is a moon that invites you to share yourself and your resources with others. You are encouraged, Scorpio, to lower your defenses, to show yourself fully, and to have confidence that you will be received. Of course, that’s easier said than done, especially if keeping an emotional distance felt like taking refuge in an otherwise tumultuous season. Do your best to remind yourself that you are not the same person you were last year, very few people are, and therefore all connection attempts are new ground. Sometimes old relationships deserve a new approach. Illustration by Stefhany LozanoSagittarius Sun & Sagittarius Rising While it is almost certainly true that work has been the main focus for you this season, the new moon in Taurus gives you a sense of discipline and determination around this work. if you are open to changing your point of view or better yet your methods, you will have a better idea of ​​your abilities and your limits. Believe it or not, understanding your relationship to time leads to a lot more free time. Saturn trine Mercury in Gemini the day after a new moon is an aspect that builds general clarity around communication issues and, in your case, extends the strategic influence of the new moons to your more intimate connections. what can or brings us pleasure is sometimes far from knowing how to go about it. This week, the new moon in Taurus aims to show you a constant path to what you desire and leaves it up to you to start on that path to prioritize it. Saturn, your ruling planet, trines Mercury the day after the new moon and gives a precise and clarifying glow to the intentions you have stated. If you are ready to receive them, new details and missing parts will undoubtedly be worked out. Work with the universe, Capricorn, since the universe almost conspired to work for you.Illustration by Stefhany LozanoAquarius Sun & Aquarius Rising Sometimes presenting yourself for others means presenting yourself first. The phrase self care seems to be everywhere, but, apparently, the more we use a phrase and the more it spreads, the further away we get from knowing what it can mean to us. While infographics on the internet can help us analyze activities and rituals that affect our physical, mental and spiritual health, many of these options can stack up like one person’s pleasures and another person’s chores. . A sure-fire way to figure out what you can do to help yourself feel taken care of is to simply ask yourself the question and allow any answer, no matter how ridiculous or trivial, to be valid. Illustration by Stefhany Lozano Pisces Sun & Pisces Rising This coming week contains a lot of sweetness for the mutable signs (Gemini, Pisces, Sagittarius and Virgo) and Saturn trine to Mercury in Gemini is sure to help direct that sweetness to a catching system. well placed: a budding connection, cupped hands, an open mouth. It is important to focus on where the honey is flowing and follow it there, Pisces especially as the communications of others fail to lead you in the right direction. 