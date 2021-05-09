Fashion
No need to throw away unwanted fashions with the new Returnados app
Buying stuff is easy. But what about the things you buy that you don’t want anymore, those clothes in the back of the wardrobe that don’t fit anymore but cost a lot of money, or the mistakes you don’t? ever had to sell online?
According to EU figures, Europeans consume an average of 26 kg of clothing per person per year, with 11 kg rejected per person per year. the Ellen MacArthur Foundation estimates that 75% of the textiles discarded in the world go to landfill or incinerator. What to do with junk fashion is a huge problem for the industry, with some items ending up in landfills and others incinerating. It was estimated that more than half of fast fashion where new styles are introduced several times a year is phased out in a year.
Good now Returnado has a solution. Its new feedback platform, Returnado Rescue, makes it easy for consumers to return unwanted items, regardless of their age. Customers tap on the online retailer app, click on the items and post them. In exchange, Returnado gives them a gift card or voucher. The retailer receives the item and gives it new life – whether through recycling, repackaging or resale.
And this week, the Swedish men’s ready-to-wear brand REQUEST launched his Recovery plan using Returnado software, allowing customers to return garments after several months or even years.
ASKET, which does not do seasonal collections, has been using Returnados software for over a year to collate and collect returns. However, says Jakob Dworsky, co-founder of ASKET, the company felt it was time to do more.
Our philosophy has always been to create clothes that stand the test of time by making sure they are worn and used more, but six years later we hear that some customers are done with their pieces. Returnado helps us take responsibility for our clothes at the end of their useful life.
Fight against fashion waste
Although ASKET has helped Returnado develop the program, it is available to all Returnado customers.
Sustainability in e-commerce and fashion generally revolves around minimizing shipments and the amount of returns, says Haider Abdo, CEO and founder of Returnado. But the most resource-intensive part is the actual production of the product. If an item’s life cycle and resources can be extended, the environmental impact will be greatly reduced.
Launched in Stockholm in 2016, Returnado manages all aspects of the returns process for customers in more than 70 countries. Retail customers pay license fees for cloud-based solutions, which range from business intelligence tools and dashboards to administration panels for customer services and warehouse management software. In addition to saving retailers time, it also saves money as items are more likely to be sold – Returnado sells over 25% of merchandise returned by customers. Equally important, by coordinating collections and deliveries, Returnado helps reduce emissions on delivery.
With around 20 clients, including Helly Hansen, Musto and Henri Lloyd, and furniture company Royal Design, Abdo expects the rescue platform to be particularly attractive to fashion brands. Not before the hour, industry critics would say.
The fashion industry as a whole is looking for smart ways to reduce its carbon footprint and help consumers make more conscious decisions, says Abdo.
He explains that slightly damaged parts will be repaired or turned into new parts for resale. Older or damaged items will either be recycled into yarn for new garments or, as a last resort, into rags or material for other industries. Nothing, he stresses, will be landfilled.
Why returns are important
Returns are expensive for retailers. KPMG states that the process of returning an item to a retailer can cost up to twice as much as he does to deliver it. Before the coronavirus, in 2019, the IHL group estimated retailers lose more than $ 600 billion a year in sales returns worldwide. Online retailers are the most affected by returns; while about 8% of the items are returned to the store, this increases to around 25% for items purchased online.
I was recently surprised after going over the two week legal return period for a Harmoni desktop support. Beautifully carved from oak, it is just too big for my workspace. I missed the company’s two-week statutory return limit, but it made me wonder if longer return periods are more likely to eliminate waste.
Full notes then to Helly hansen, the Norwegian clothing and sports manufacturer, which gives customers up to 90 days to return or exchange an item through Returnado.
