Are children’s clothing the growth engine of Chinese luxury?

Fashion designer @superRenee has 700,000 fans online and is just one of China’s newest mother-daughter influencers. Her fun and carefree account is inundated with cute photos and emojis of her insanely adorable daughter Yuri. A video of Yuri has been viewed 57,000 times, which has made her mother, Renee, a leading niche influencer in the children’s sector in China.

Social media in China is now teeming with blogs, articles and videos from Chinese parents and hot moms like Renee offering style tips, branding choices and advice. Children’s clothing is now an integral part of the social currency of Chinese parents, and some see this industry as persuading to have a second child.

According to Euromonitor, the sector outperformed both women’s and men’s fashion in 2019, reaching nearly $ 37 billion, an annual increase of 14.4%. After China’s two-child policy opened in 2016, data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that in 2019, there were around 250 million children under the age of 15 in China. Since then, 14.65 million more babies have been born.

Counting for children under 16, the category and much of everything else in China has had a rough start in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the second half of 2020 was marked by a strong recovery. Luxury children’s clothing accounts for around $ 5 billion in the industry, mostly from parents in large and midsize cities who may even have two children. The BM style, which is on the rise in China, will also have an impact on the numbers, as some smaller adults may increase the sales numbers.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, sales of children’s clothing are expected to increase in 2020 and exceed $ 40 billion in 2021. Baby clothing has grown the fastest with an increase of 17.2%, and the market high end has grown rapidly, too. Tmall International Maternal and Child Industry and CBNData jointly published the “2021 Tmall International Maternal, Child and Child Market Trend Report”. The Chinese mother and child market is estimated to exceed 4 trillion in 2021.

Although China is currently bracing for a decline in its population beyond 2021, there is still a huge opportunity due to increased per capita spending on children’s clothing from style-conscious parents. Here, Daily jing examines how online platforms are shaping the industry, dominant local brands and luxury gifts.

Online and KOL interventions

Just like the rest of the world, there is a new attitude to parenting issues on Chinese social media. For example, a photo of Chinese actor Rayza Alimjan breastfeeding his daughter on set went viral recently. Although they divide the opinion of internet users, the local media have been more than supportive and JD.com unveiled Alimjan as a mother and child ambassador, appealing to her five million Weibo followers. JD.com also invited celebrities like Xuan Liu and Liang Tian to join its recent baby carnival to talk about their parenting experiences.

Mother-child influencers and parent bloggers have appeared on social platforms like Little Red Book, the aforementioned @superRenee are niche, but others have bigger followers like KimNico, @ (one million fans) or Diu Ma @ (two million faithful), whose messages are reavoid.

Many KOLs operate their own brands. Some like @SuperRenee run womenswear links, many of those parent bloggers have switched to children’s clothing. Take the local brand Chenchenma, who grew alongside founder @CCM who blogs about her daughter online. The brand was included in Tmalls’ Top Performing Brands on Taobao and Tmall. @Luson is a parent blogger with an eponymous children’s clothing line that has also garnered a million followers.

The desire for particular styles worn by influencers and celebrities is also accelerating on social media, which has also had an impact in this market. This new generation of parents have grown up in the internet age and are also keen on following celebrity shopping lists for their children. Compared with 2017-2019 years, the current consumption trend of online children’s clothing and internet celebrities of the same style has now increased by 16 times, especially the Mini-Me pairing trend.

Local Dominants Pave the Way for Retail Innovation

In China, Balabala is one of the largest local children’s clothing brands in the market, leading Tmall. In fact, most of the big children’s companies are Chinese.

Recently, Balabala launched an extravagant show and show at Shanghai Fashion Week. There he debuted his tri-fold collection in collaboration with different sectors: a domestic agency co-branded with China Mars Mission, a cultural link with the Suzhou Museum and a nod to luxury via fashion designer Jason Wu. The show featured young star Nan Nan (the younger brother by Jackson Yees, who gained media and internet attention after appearing in children’s magazines such as Milkenfant).

In an attempt to expose the typical children’s retail experience, Balabala added in 2020 a new flagship store concept at Wanda Plaza in Jiangsu Huishan provinces. As many young parents are more used to shopping for children’s clothing online, offline stores have to work harder to entertain shoppers. In March 20201, Wuhan Henglong Department Store opened three new children’s clothing stores: Alice Pi, Rolling Kids, bonbon and bonbon.

And while the post-lockdown landscape has fueled families’ appetites for communities, amplified IRL entertainment and tech interactivity, the Balabalas store doesn’t disappoint. Its Young Zone features images from the brand’s fashion shows and campaign content. Meanwhile, her kids’ space is dominated by the 360-degree installation, Infinity Wardrobe.

Luxury dominates gifts and offline experiences

Chinese parents are known to spoil their little princes and princesses, which extends to purchasing luxury clothes despite their limited lifespan. Thom Browne recently launched a children’s line to his men’s calendar at Paris Fashion Week, indicating a strategic shift for the brand. It was well received on Weibo. Meanwhile, names like Burberry and Dior have long dominated the industry.

According to the mother of twins and founder of the art agency, Lang Xiao, it’s about creating experiences offline. I think for these great brands the subtle offline networking is pretty important. I was at a Baby Dior birthday party recently and bonded with all the other mothers in a very special way. It is not a question of price; it’s about creating a privileged and exclusive experience, she noted.

Also, when it comes to children’s gifts, luxury brands are often at the top of the trend, and the choices here can be more obvious. Donation is very important in this industry, and that’s where super brands can excel, Lang explained. And, although she prefers to dress her children with more understated brands like the popular and chic French line Bonpoint, which is not branded, she will often receive heavier gifts of logos, like from Fendi.

Luxury retailers are also working with leading influencers in the field, such as Mytheresa, which has stepped up its offensive in China. It took advantage of fashion blogger Wan Wan @, a mother of two who promoted nine popular children’s clothing brands on the platform to her three million subscribers. Apps are also popular for luxury names, and Lang mentioned Childrens Salon as a source of great discount brands.

Where luxury is also making unexpected gains is with the many parents who have turned to daigou to buy international brands not available in China, including famous Japanese brand Miki House.

Meanwhile, retailer SSENSE’s launch of a new neutral kids’ luxury section with Balenciaga and Rick Owens among others will soon ship even more luxury names to mainland parents.

Finally, luxury brands that forge strong links between parental networks through children’s clothing can often reap the rewards of the halo effect for other product lines or offerings, making it a vibrant and valuable market. on which to capitalize.