Canelo Alvarez arrests Billy Joe Saunders in a brutal way

Saul Canelo Alvarez has admitted he believes Billy Joe Saunders suffered a broken cheekbone after he caught the Englishman with a flurry of punches en route to a unification victory in Texas.

A vicious uppercut in the eighth round saw the fight prematurely interrupted after Saunders coach Mark Tibbs called for proceedings to end before the ninth round.

While the judges had Alvarez in the lead on all three cards, the Briton briefly knocked out the Mexican in the fifth with a solid left hook but it wasn’t enough.

The WBA, WBC and WBO title holder told reporters at a post-fight press conference: Not much to say (to Billy Joe), he’s a great fighter, like I said . This fight could not take place without him. I’m glad he took the fight and we’ll continue to make history.

It’s hard because I saw when he broke his cheekbone and I went back around the corner and told my trainer Eddie I didn’t think he could go on because when you break a cheekbone, you’re risking your life and you can’t go on like this.

Saunders was undefeated in 30 fights before the super middleweight clash in Arlington and the southpaw started well in front of more than 73,000 people, setting a new attendance record for an indoor boxing event in the United States.

The 31-year-old’s confidence started to rise in the middle of the rounds and he even taunted the Mexican with his tongue sticking out in the sixth, but problems loomed on the horizon.

Tyson Fury watching from the crowd, a devastating blow in the eighth caught Saunders near his right eye which affected his vision and allowed Coach Tibbs to end the contest with three laps to go.

I knew what I was doing and I knew what I was doing with that punch, I knew it wasn’t coming back after I broke my cheekbone. I love boxing and that’s what I love to do, added Alvarez, who has 56 wins, two draws and one loss.

I’m happy and grateful to the fans, happy to get back to normal and break records, even in a pandemic they came out and supported me. I am truly grateful.

Eddie once told me when I dominate him to turn to people, talk to them and communicate with them. That’s what I did.

Alvarez’s press conference was briefly interrupted by Demetrius Boo Boo Andrade, who congratulated the four-division world champion before a war of words developed and the American was escorted after receiving a flurry swear words from the winner on Saturday night.

While Andrade is keen to face the Guadalajara-born fighter, IBF champion Caleb Plant is in the sights of the conqueror of Saunders, who wants to win all four world titles at 168 pounds.

Alvarez has now beaten seven English fighters, including Callum Smith in December, and was promoted by Eddie Hearn for this contest, which praised the 30-year-old after the fight at the AT&T stadium.

The Matchroom chief said: There is no excuse for the fight against the Caleb factory not to take place. In terms of stars, I haven’t seen anything like it.

Sure Anthony Joshua in UK, but in America and the world, the numbers and interest, the numbers all week and the world numbers on DAZN, Canelo is a superstar.