Amanda Holden recycles dazzling thigh-high slit dress for her latest outfit

Georgia brown I Can See Your Voice judge Amanda Holden stunned fans on Saturday night, recycling a glamorous thigh-slit dress she wore on BGT in January.

It wouldn’t be a Saturday night without the stunning Amanda holden adorning our screens in another iconic outfit. The Heart Radio presenter wowed fans on the BBC’s latest talent show, I can see your voice, donning a daring thigh-slit dress from Australian luxury designer Toni Maticevski. SEE: I Can See Your Voice: meet the partners of the stars More glamorous than ever, the style icon paired the sultry sparkling number with a pair of René Caovilla strappy heels to lengthen her legs. Looking effortlessly chic on her Instagram Stories, the star wowed her 1.7 million followers by showcasing her look. Loading the player … WATCH: Amanda Holden struts around in a gorgeous leather dress Keeping her hair and makeup understated, the 50-year-old wore her sleek blonde hair and natural glamor makeup to complement the cocktail dress. The star even lip-synced with a rendition of ‘Somewhere Over the Rainbow,’ before provoking fellow judges Alison hammond, Louise redknapp, and Jimmy carr burst out laughing when she deliberately sang badly once her playback has stopped. Amanda made the judges and the audience laugh Just like the Duchess of Cambridge, Amanda is a serial dress rehearsal and it’s not the star’s first time donning the stunning plum dress. The star was spotted in January this year wear exactly the same outfit – even down to the accessories! We love to see the stars wear their iconic dresses and champion sustainable fashion choices. RELATED: I Can See Your Voice: Meet The Children Of Amanda Holden, Alison Hammond & More Fans went wild for the sleek glamor of Judge BGT, with a comment: “You look like a Barbie in that Amanda dress. Gorgeous”, while another kindly shared: “What an icon. I love the dress.” The star rocked the exact same outfit before Paired with strappy sandals, a nude clutch, and minimalist accessories – we think Amanda’s Saturday night look is the perfect ensemble for wedding guests. One-shoulder gathered dress, £ 18.73, Light in the box BUY NOW Turn heads at weddings and parties this summer in this stunning street fool. We are obsessed with purple! MORE: Amanda Holden Films Ultra-Organized Mansion Kitchen With Husband Chris The selection of HELLO! Is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To learn more, visit our FAQ page.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos