Kyle Sinckler admits his anger and disbelief at the Lions call

An emotional Kyle Sinckler admitted to feeling angry after responding to his British and Irish Lions’ omission in the men’s mode of the match for Bristol.

England mainstay Sinckler gave a dominant display as Premiership leader Bristol beat Bath 40-20 at Recreation Ground and secured a place for the play-offs.

Sinckler was among several top players overlooked by Warren Gatland and his fellow coaches for the Lions’ tour of South Africa this summer, failing to make a final cut of 37 players.

I’m not going to lie, I’m moved, Sinckler told BT Sport.

I kind of understand the reasons, but in a year or two I’ll come back to it and it’ll all make sense.

Right now it doesn’t make sense, but what I wanted to do was lead by example and show the kids.

How easy it would have been for me to play the victim, say sorry or throw my toys out of the pram.

So hard

It was so difficult that I have never experienced something like this in my career.

I wanted to use that anger that I’ve never had so much anger in me and I used it in a positive way to do what’s best for the team.

Bristol boss Pat Lam meanwhile paid tribute to how Sinckler handled his Lions heartbreak.

Lam said: It was a big shock. Why was it a shock? Because I think all the experts brought it in.

Everyone had him on the team, but the way he behaved was superb.

To play like he did today was an honor for him. He will continue to work hard, and you never know there will be a lot of rugby to play by then (Lions leave for South Africa).

It will bounce back. It’s a big moment for him as a rugby player, but also as a man.

Sinckler and his fellow attackers made headlines in the Western Derby as Bristol fought back 15-0 adrift to triumph in bonus points.

Number eight Nathan Hughes and winger Max Malins scored on either side of the half, while there was also a penalty try, another Malins score and touchdowns for fullback Charles Piutau and the flanker Ben Earl, with three conversions by the half-fly Callum. Sheedy and one by Ioan Lloyd.

Bath established a good lead thanks to tries from Lions winger Anthony Watson, who finished with a double, and replacement half-butterfly Rhys Priestland, while Ben Spencer threw a conversion and a penalty, but they didn’t had no answer to Bristols’ relentless melee power.

“It means so much to me. “In a year or two, I’m ‘going to look back at it and it will all make sense, but right now it’s not.” Incredible honesty of @BristolBears‘ @KyleSinckler. Visibly moved, he tells what it was to miss #LionsRugby selection. pic.twitter.com/60H30rku4R Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 8, 2021

And a miserable second half for Bath was completed when hooker Tom Dunn received a late red card.

Dunn, who was sacked for a shoulder blow to the header of Bristol center Semi Radradras, now faces a second ban of the season after being sent off against the London Irish in March.

Lam added: Reaching our minimum goal of first four with four games to go is a massive achievement for the whole club.

Getting a record score here after offering 15 points at the start of the game is another massive effort.

It was 12-0 and 15-0 (in Bath) because of our own mistakes, but we scored some great tries in the second half.

Bath rugby manager Stuart Hooper said: We lost at home to the best team in the league, but we did ourselves a disservice.

We gave too many set-piece penalties and a lack of discipline in our game kept them coming back. They are too good to play against 14 men.