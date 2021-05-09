Anishinaabe fashion writer says her mother inspired her love of culture and couture





Although Christian Allaire is now based in New York City, thousands of miles from his home port of Nipissing First Nation, he says he wouldn’t be where he is without his mother’s influence. Allaire, fashion and style writer for American Vogue, credits his mother Nancy Allaire for playing such a pivotal role in shaping her worldview and appreciation for their Anishinaabe heritage. Allaire said his mother instilled in him a strong work ethic and the importance of having a mission in life. “My mother is a force to be reckoned with,” he said. “She has always worked in education, so I have always known her as a real workhorse.” She spent many years as a director and is now director of education for the Nipissing First Nation, approximately 320 kilometers north of Toronto. Allaire remembers working late, sometimes missing dinners, but she was a mainstay of the community by attending events, working in the kitchens, and attending powwows. “I think she really learned that from her mother, my grandmother, Rita,” Allaire said. His mother also told him about their culture. The powwow is one of the only times she adopts colorful clothes, as she wears black from head to toe most of the time. Growing up attending powwows, Allaire said he was always surrounded by beautiful items and badges. Christian Alysha Allaire’s sister and mother Nancy Allaire, in their badges. (Submitted by Christian Allaire) “I think I got really into fashion because of that, something that I only really realized later in life, being exposed to all this beauty and dresses made from scratch. Since it’s basically tailoring, ”he says. Attending powwows also taught Allaire the power of transformation through fashion, seeing her mother transform into the proud traditional matriarch she has always been. Allaire says she has dozens of ribbon skirts and takes the time to educate people who ask her about them. “She was really trying to show me as a kid that you should really embrace your culture and that you can wear fashion, and that can be a way to be proud and share your story with others,” a- he declared. Allaire said he’s always been interested in fashion and writing, but taking a more cultural perspective and celebrating his culture through his work was certainly influenced by his mother. “She was nothing more than a cheerleader for our culture and she never really tried to put me down my throat,” he said. “I think she was organic in teaching me things, and if I wanted to know more, she will tell me.” Now as a fashion and style writer for Vogue, Allaire has the chance to share his cultural knowledge with thousands, if not millions of people every day. “She definitely inspired me,” he said.

