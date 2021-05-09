Fashion
Pregnant Meghan Markle stuns in floral silk dress for rare appearance
Grace Lindsay
The Duchess of Sussex made a virtual appearance at the VAX Live concert in Los Angeles on Saturday night, wearing a stunning floral silk dress by Carolina Herrera.
the Duchess of Sussex looked gorgeous on Saturday night as she made a virtual appearance at the VAX Live concert in Los Angeles.
Meghan, who is heavily pregnant with her baby girl, looked more glamorous than ever for the event, wearing a stunning Carolina Herrera floral-print shirtdress adorned with delicate gold jewelry.
The Duchess wore her loose curly hair swept to the side and kept her makeup minimal, sporting a subtle smoky eye paired with coral blush and a natural pink lip to complete her bright red outfit.
Meghan, who continues to be a strong advocate for gender equality, accessorized the sleek look with a ‘Woman Power’ charm necklace and Cartier’s yellow gold ‘Love’ bracelet, and looked absolutely sensational for the rare appearance.
The Duchess made a virtual appearance on Vax Live
The Los Angeles event was hosted by the singer Selena Gomez, and has seen performances by Jennifer Lopez, HER and Dave Grohl among others. During her on-screen segment in her role as campaign chair at the concert, Meghan told viewers: “This year has been defined by communities who have come together, tirelessly and heroically, to tackle Covid-19. We have gathered here tonight as the way forward improves, but it will take everyone to ‘between us finds its way. “
Her husband Prince harry, who is also campaign chair for the mission to provide vaccine equity for all, made an in-person appearance at the event and took the stage to deliver a three-minute speech.
Prince Harry attended the concert in person
The Duke was greeted by the crowd at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles with a standing ovation and spoke about the importance of making access to vaccines borderless.
Addressing the frontline workers in attendance, Harry said: “You have spent the last year fighting courageously and selflessly to protect us all, and you have served and sacrificed yourself with courage.
“The vaccine needs to be distributed to everyone everywhere, we cannot rest or truly recover until there is equitable distribution to all corners of the world. The virus does not respect borders, access cannot be determined by geography. It must be a fundamental right for all. . “
