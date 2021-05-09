Madrid Open 2021: Alexander Zverev beats Dominic Thiem, to face Matteo Berrettini in the men’s singles final





German world number six Alexander Zverev avenged his loss to Dominic Thiem in the 2020 US Open final clinically on Saturday, beating Austrian world number four 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Open final from Madrid. Zverev, who beat seed and tournament favorite Rafa Nadal in straight sets in the quarter-finals on Friday, will meet world number Matteo Berrettini in the final on Sunday after the Italian defeated Norwegian Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4 in the second semi-final. final. Zverev, 24, who won the title in 2018, got off to a good start, beating Thiem early in each set in what turned out to be a routine victory, despite a swirling wind in Caja Magica. “I’m very happy to win this one,” fifth seed Zverev said in an interview on the pitch. “We had some fantastic games. I think we played the greatest games in the world. “We have played Masters finals, Grand Slam finals, we are still developing, we will continue for a few more years and I hope we will play some more incredible games. “I’m really looking forward to playing in another grand final (of the Grand Slam) and I hope I can change my course this time around.” Thiem had an 8-2 head-to-head advantage over Zverev heading into the semi-finals, winning their last four encounters, including his victory from behind at last year’s US Open where he won his first Grand Slam title. The third seed’s only loss to Zverev on clay was in the final in Madrid two years ago, but he never quite settled in his stride on Saturday, battling his first serve and committing 20 unforced errors, including three double faults. Zverev, on the other hand, sent in six aces and 25 winners as he headed for victory. “It was a bit stranger game than against Rafa,” added the German. “I feel like the conditions were tough. It was clearly windy today. Sometimes (it’s) not easy but I’m really happy with the win.” Eighth-seeded Berrettini, who has lost just one set in the tournament, will aim for his first ATP Masters 1000 title on Sunday against Zverev. “I saw him (Zverev), he’s playing really well,” said Berrettini, who sent five aces against Ruud. “He beat Rafa (Nadal) and Dominic (Thiem), probably the best players on clay. It will be a tough game.”

