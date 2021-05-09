Connect with us

Dame Joan Collins, 87, looks stunning as she impresses in an elegant floral-print dress

Dame Joan Collins, 87, wows in an elegant floral dress for a night out with husband Percy Gibson, 56, in New York City

By Sam Baker For Mailonline

Published: | Update:

Dame Joan Collins looked effortlessly classy as she walked to an Italian restaurant on Saturday night for a date with her husband Percy Gibson.

The actress, 87, was spotted holding hands with Percy, 56, as they returned to their hotel in New York City.

Joan dressed to impress by teaming an elegant floral dress with tall black boots.

Holding hands: Dame Joan Collins, 87, looked stunning as she was blown away in an elegant floral-print dress while on a date with husband Percy Gibson, 56, in New York City on Saturday night.

Joan carried a black leather Chanel handbag in her right hand and held Percy’s hand with her left.

A bright red coat finished off her ensemble and a patterned face mask could be seen hanging from one of her hands as she enjoyed a night out in New York City.

Percy went for a chic and casual outfit for dinner, wearing a white striped shirt under a navy blazer.

He also wore a pair of blue jeans and finished his look with a pair of black shoes.

Percy was seen wearing a disposable blue mask as he walked down the street holding Joan’s hand.

Her date follows recent comments she kept saying the Oscars were ‘very serious’ and only the winners seemed to be having fun.

The 2021 Oscars took place in Los Angeles on Sunday evening with measures in place to ensure the safety of guests during the Covid pandemic, including not having a host and social distancing red carpet.

Appearing on Lorraine last month, the actress said, “ I thought it was incredibly different and rightly so, not as fun as it had been. It was very serious tonight, it didn’t seem like anyone was having a lot of fun except the winners.

Despite the changes that impacted the ‘fun’ nature of the event, Joan said she was very happy to hear that British stars Sir Anthony Hopkins and Emerald Fennell won.

Speaking of Anthony, 83, who won the lead actor for his role in The Father, Joan told Lorraine: ‘I wanted Tony because I’ve known him for a long time. I found his performance spectacular.

She also praised the friend of the Emerald family, saying: ‘And I was thrilled by Emerald Fennell, I’ve known her since she was little …

“His parents are very good friends of mine. She was great, she gave a great speech. Getting the best screenplay at just 35 is pretty amazing.

Publicity

