Meghan Markle wore a $ 1,690 Carolina Herrera dress with thousands of pounds of jewelry

The Duchess of Sussex sported an eclectic collection of jewelry when she made an appearance on the celebrity-hosted Vax Live telecast yesterday.

Meghan Markle, 39, piled piles of jewelry as she appeared in a pre-recorded message from her $ 14 million California mansion during yesterday’s concert in which she claimed COVID had wiped out a generation of progress for women of color.

The Duchess, known for her love of expensive designer clothes and symbolic jewelry, chose to wear a red 1200 Carolina Herrera shirtdress adorned with poppies for the occasion.

Meanwhile, she paired the look with a stack of gold jewelry, including Princess Diana’s Cartier 17.800 watch, a Cartier 5000 bracelet, a 2361 bracelet, and a 102 necklace with a ‘woman’s power’ charm. ‘.

Meghan has long been a fan of Carolina Herrera, having chosen to wear the designer on several occasions during her time with the royal family.

On the last day of their royal tour of Morocco, the royal met King Mohammed VI in a personalized version of a 3222 chiffon gown from Herrera’s AW19 collection.

In her appearance yesterday, she donned the poppy-print tie-waist shirtdress that is described online as a floral silk shirtdress with a cinched waist and flowing A-line midi skirt.

The Duchess of Sussex loves to wear several pieces of jewelry at once, which goes against the royal trend of keeping accessories to a minimum.

Meghan’s elegant watch was originally owned by Diana, who wears it to her left writing during an engagement with the British Lung Foundation in 1997.

She paired the dress with 100 ‘Woman Power Charm Necklace’ from jewelry brand Awe Inspired.

The company states on its website: “Celebrating intersectional feminism and social justice is at the heart of who we are and what we do.

“20% of all profits go to our amazing charitable partners, each chosen for the direct impact it has on the lives of women who overcome adversity.

During this time, she also opted to wear Princess Diana’s gold Cartier Tank watch, which would be a gift from Harry.

The Carolina Herrera dress is available for purchase for 1200 Carolina Herrera and is adorned with beautiful poppies

It was worth $ 23,000 (17,800) back then, but is now probably worth a lot more given its history.

The elegant watch has been worn by Diana on several occasions, including a 1997 visit to the Shri Swaminarayan Mandir Hindu temple in London and an engagement with the British Lung Foundation in the same year.

Meghan is known to be a fan of the Tank Watch and splurged on her own two-tone version in 2015 when ‘Suits’ was picked up for a third season.

At the time she said Hello Magazine, “I have always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out that Suits had been picked for our third season which at the time felt like such a milestone, I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.

“I had it engraved on the back,“ À MM De MM ”and I intend to give it to my daughter one day. This is what makes the pieces special, the connection you have with them.

Meghan received several items from Diana’s collection, including Diana’s butterfly earrings and gold bracelet that she wore on their Australian tour in 2018.

Still, the watch is a favorite and she has been seen wearing it often. The watch had been given to Diana by her father on her 21st birthday.

On her wrist, Meghan also wore a Cartier “ Love ” bracelet valued at $ 6,500 (5031), which she has owned since at least 2017.

It was also believed to be a gift from Harry, given before the couple were engaged.

The Cartier oval bracelet is made up of two C-shaped halves screwed together.

The only way to remove it is to use a screwdriver, like the supplied 18-karat one – a feature believed to be inspired by medieval chastity belts.

The Duke of Windsor and Wallis Simpson each had earlier versions of the Cartier Love bracelet.

The Duchess also wore a Cartier “ Love ” bracelet on her wrist, worth 5031

She added Jennifer Meyer’s gold tennis bracelet for the occasion. The piece is a “chic addition to everyday style” and “a real must-have”.

In yesterday’s appearance, pregnant Meghan said: ‘As campaign chair for Vax Live, my husband and I believe it is essential that our recovery prioritizes health, safety and to the success of everyone, but especially the women who have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic. ”

“Women, and especially women of color, have seen a generation of economic gains wiped out.”

Meghan’s short taped statement was released at the end of the concert’s TV broadcast – which aired on multiple TV stations across the United States on Saturday night.

Cradling her chunky baby bump in a red floral blouse, Meghan continued: “ My husband and I are delighted to welcome a daughter soon. It is a feeling of joy that we share with millions of other families around the world.

“When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the world who need to have the capacity and support to move us forward.

The Vax Live concert took place last Sunday at the Lo-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles. Prince Harry appeared in person, but Meghan reportedly stepped down at the last minute.

It was the Duchess’s first appearance on American television since her and Harry’s explosive interview with Oprah in March.