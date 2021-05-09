Fashion
Timothe Chalamet and others to co-host the Met Gala, Beyond The Vines opens its first Design Post, and more
Met Gala announces Timothe Chalamet, Naomi Osaka, Billie Eilish and Amanda Gorman as co-hosts.
This year’s Met Gala will be co-hosted by youth. Actor Timothe Chalamet, tennis player Noami Osaka, singer Billie Eilish and poet Amanda Gorman are expected to be co-hosts of the event. Honorary presidents Tom Ford, Instagram manager Adam Mosseri and of course Anna Wintour herself will be joining them. This would make the co-host assembly one of the youngest the Met Gala has seen, but also quite possibly the most relevant. Gorman’s outfit at US President Jo Biden’s inauguration propelled her as a style force, while Eilish recently portrayed a new aesthetic on the cover and pages of British Vogue.
The first Beyond The Vines Design Post is now open at ION Orchard.
Local brand Beyond The Vines is doing well despite the ongoing pandemic. After last opening its first standalone store since a creative overhaul in 2020, the brand has just followed up on what it calls a Design Post in ION Orchard. The post is designed to be a quick on-the-go destination for Beyond The Vines more lifestyle products, such as its highly successful Dumpling bags, newly launched flat bag, as well as a selection of exclusives. The Beyond The Vines design position is now open at B3-11 ION Orchard.
Dior Men fall 2021 officially arrives in stores.
The latest Dior Homme collection is an assault on colors and prints. Collaborating with American artist Kenny Scharf, the Dior Men Fall 2021 collection features vibrant prints thanks to the energetic Scharf-like characters that appear on everything from sweaters and shirts to the house’s iconic saddlebags and high-top sneakers. The collection also incorporated elements of art centered on China as well as the zodiac in the form of prints.
SSENSE now offers children’s clothing.
The SSENSE multi-brand e-commerce platform is known for its selection of some of the biggest and hottest brands in fashion. And now that same sense of sensitivity is available to children. SSENSE now offers a selection of children’s clothing covering 15 brands from the most streetwear like the 1017 ALYX 9SM, to high fashion brands like Alexander McQueen and Burberry. The best thing is that the assortment has been designed to be gender neutral, as children’s (or general) clothing should be.
Miu Miu and Levi’s collaborate.
Prada is certainly not playing on sustainability. After its own Re-Nylon line focused on sustainability, sister brand Miu Miu is now getting into the action. In collaboration with Levi’s, Miu Miu is about to launch an upcycling project using archival Levi’s pieces which are then reworked into an all-denim collection. Consider denim jackets with Miu Miu embellished puff sleeves and rhinestones throughout the embroidered denim. The collection is expected to launch on May 24, 2021 in Miu Miu stores and online.
RIMOWA is back with another Never Still drop.
Following the release of its more lifestyle-oriented Never Still bag collection, RIMOWA has just dropped its second extension to the collection. Drop Two presents three new silhouettes for the brand: a briefcase, a messenger bag and a flat pouch designed to enhance the mobility of RIMOWA customers and do it in style. Each of the styles is available in a selection of classic colors as well as seasonal variations such as Cactus and Desert Rose.
Uniqlo returns with another collection loaded with prints with Marimekko.
Taking up the theme of “Joyful Summer”, Uniqlo is back with a new collaboration with the Helsinki brands Marimekko. This time around, the collection will use seven prints by four of Marimekko’s designers found in the latter’s archives. What is even more special is that this will be the first time that creations by Japanese designer Fujiwo Ishimoto, designer responsible for some 400 patterns for Marimekko from 1974 to 2006, will be part of the collection. The limited-edition Uniqlo x Marimekko capsule collection is slated for release on May 21, 2021.
Cody Simpson is the new face of Versace glasses.
The latest Versace eyewear offerings reinterpret the fashion brand’s iconic Medusa emblem as a hollow cast through three bold styles. And to help showcase different sides of each other, Australian Cody Simpson has several hyphens. Actor, singer, model and Swimmer is the new face of the Versace eyewear campaign as well as an embodiment of the Versace man who is daring, talented and unafraid to step out of his comfort zone.
