HS SOFTBALL: Riders opens the season impressively | Local sports

ALBANY Isabella Milazzo pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts and went 4 for 5 with six RBIs to help Ichabod Crane defeat Holy Names, 12-1, in the season opener on Friday.
Emma Scheitinger trebled, made a single and led in two runs for the Riders. MacKenzie Wendelken and Carolina Williams had two doubles and an RBI each, Clare Knapp doubled and singles and hit in one run, and Ava Heffner and Cali Ringwood each had a single.
It was a good start to the season, said Ichabod Crane coach Tracy Nytransky. The holy names had solid players but we were able to quickly get the upper hand on their pitcher to score in the first set. We had to make some adjustments but we were in good contact and I thought we were running the basics pretty well.
Bella had a great day on the mound and home plate and Emma Scheitinger hit the ball all over the field today. We had some doubles from some of our other players. We borrowed well when we needed it too. I’m very happy with the way we played to start the season.
Erin Madsen had a homerun and a single with three RBIs and Emily Mesick pitched a full game with nine strikeouts as Chatham softball defeated Rensselaer, 10-1, on Saturday.
Haley Pulver ripped up two doubles and drove in a run for the Panthers. Olive Mountain had three singles and an RBI, Adryanna Jennings contributed a double and a single with an RBI, Hannah Taylor doubled and hit in two and eighth Addi Perry made a single.
Emily Mesick shot a full game with one batter with 11 strikeouts to lead Chatham to a 12-2 win over Maple Hill on Friday
Hannah Taylor had three singles and three RBIs to highlight Chathams’ 13-stroke offense. Olive Mountain tore a double and a single and led in two runs for the Panthers. Abby Taylor added a double and a single, Emily Mesick and Adryanna Jennings had two singles and an RBI each, Erin Madsen had a single and a two-run hit, Allyson Engel had a single and an RBI and Haley Pulver had driven in a race.
Jenna Hoffmans’ single was the only Maple Hills hit by Mesick.
Kate Brodzinski and Kate Ackerman shared the mound duties for the Wildcats, striking out three, walking six and allowing 12 runs and 13 hits.
Greenville 7, Taconic Hills 0
Melody Kappel threw a 5-stroke shutout with 17 strikeouts and no walk as Greenville beat Taconic Hills, 7-0, on Friday.
Kappel also had a double, two singles and an RBI. Emma Haller had a double and a single, Maddy Prayto contributed two singles, Taryn Silk had a single and led in a race and Molly SanEmeterio, Shea Landversicht, Nuala Kappel and Camryn Childs each had a single.
Macayla Sparacino, Grace Alvarez, Emilly Mottoshiski, Michaela Maston and Kersten Keeler have all been single for Taconic Hills.
Mottoshiski was the losing pitcher, striking out 12, walking a single and allowing seven runs and 12 hits.
