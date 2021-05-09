Max Abmas, Oral Roberts’ sophomore men’s basketball, enters NBA draft but retains eligibility





Oral Roberts sophomore Max Abmas is entering the NBA draft but will maintain his college eligibility and retain the option to return to school, he told ESPN on Sunday. “My plan is to go into the draft and get as much feedback as possible. Hopefully I can get into the first round or get some kind of guaranteed contract to help me decide to stay.” Abmas, No. 30 in the ESPN 100 NBA Draft, was named Summit League Player of the Year after leading NCAA Division I with a score of 24.5 points per game as a student in second year of 19. Abmas scored 80 points in three NCAA tournament games against Ohio State, Florida and Arkansas to lead Oral Roberts to the Sweet 16, raising his reputation significantly in the eyes of talent assessors from across the country. the NBA. “For me, going to Oral Roberts – I saw players like Steph Curry and Damian Lillard who went into mid-majors and showed that you can do well in these schools too. I decided to control what I did. could control and let the rest play. It came a lot faster than I expected. “ Abmas intrigues NBA teams because of his combination of shooting, speed, sense of the game, unruffled demeanor and youthfulness. Making nearly four 3 points per game while converting 43% of his attempts, Abmas’ ability to pick up the dribble immediately after crossing the half court made him one of the most entertaining and difficult players. to defend in the college game. After playing mostly off the ball as a rookie, Abmas successfully transitioned to the second-year point guard, showing polished ball handling ability with exceptional field vision and speed-shifting creativity in pick-ups. -rolls, drawing comparisons to Trae Young with his style of play. 2 Related Unlike Young, Abmas was lightly recruited out of high school, attracting offers for Army, Navy, Air Force and Marist scholarships with Oral Roberts. Now standing 6 feet in shoes and 165 pounds, Abmas says he has grown “a few inches” since arriving on campus. “I think I missed people coming out of high school. The coaches saw me a lot, but all I heard was my size. All the ORU staff fell in love with me. It was just about finding the right person for me. I couldn’t control which schools had recruited me. The only thing I could control was my ability to work to improve my weaknesses. “ “Coming into the summer after my first season, I knew we were losing a lot of senior leaders. I wanted to take the next step and move on to the ball. To play in the NBA, I knew it was something I had to show. I spent the whole summer working on my ball handling and pick-and-roll navigation skills. I’ve always had a sense of the game, but moving the ball made me feel more comfortable. The game has slowed down for me. Having the freedom that I have at Oral Roberts has opened things up for me a lot more. “

