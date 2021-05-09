Texas fashion entrepreneur takes on maternity clothes for new moms





FFinding cute and trendy maternity clothes can be difficult for pregnant women, but it doesn’t have to be. At least that’s what Tai Bowen, owner of White flag clothing, believes. Bowen has created a new fashion line dedicated to moms. I’m excited about this new collection because my pieces are versatile enough for lounging around the house or going out on the town, says Bowen. The 24-year-old graduated from Louisiana State University in 2018 and launched her clothing business last March. White Flag Clothing sells everything from streetwear to formal wear for men and women. Soon to be a mother of two herself, Bowen wants to reach a new audience of mothers and pregnant women. She waited to launch her new line on Mother’s Day, when she could also announce on social media that she is five months pregnant with her second child. One of the outfits in this new maternity collection is a nude mesh dress with adjustable straps. It can be dressed up in strappy heels or become the perfect lounge outfit for a lazy Sunday afternoon with a pair of sneakers. The black jumpsuit is Bowens’ favorite piece in the collection, as the snaps make breastfeeding easier. The black jumpsuit is Tai Bowens favorite piece in the collection, as the snaps make breastfeeding easier. (Photo by Mavricioh) When I was pregnant with my first daughter, Spain, I felt really uncomfortable wearing a t-shirt when I had to breastfeed, she says. I wanted to add an accessible feature that would make it easier for moms. A unique aspect of the line is that anyone can wear these outfits, not just pregnant women or mothers. Bowen didn’t like shopping for maternity clothes that would never be worn after childbirth, so she designed her clothes so that the pieces were versatile enough to become a regular addition to the wardrobe. To view more of the new Bowens Mothers Collection, clickhere.







