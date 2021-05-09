It’s no secret that the clothes we wear have a significant impact on both our self-perception and how others perceive us. Whether you want to boost your professional success or just want to feel better every day, upgrading your wardrobe is a scientifically proven first step in the right direction. There is one wardrobe staple that always instills and projects confidence: a stunning denim jacket. The best denim jackets for men are made from high percentage cotton blends or 100% cotton fabrics and have button closures for a classic look.

The fabric is the first thing you’ll want to consider when shopping for a denim jacket, as this will determine the look and feel of your new outerwear. A jacket that 100% cotton must be lapped, so it may seem a little stiff at first, but it will also adapt to your body the more you wear it. On the other hand, denim fabrics made only from cotton can sometimes stretch and lose their shape. Denim made from a high percentage of cotton blend with polyester or the spandex will have a little stretch, which means you can skip the break-in period, and it will retain its shape even after a lot of washing and wear and tear, but it won’t feel like 100% cotton denim.

Next, think about what style of denim jacket you want. Trucker jackets are the most common silhouette and usually have a button closure, classic lapel, and a relaxed fit at the hips. Some trucker style denim jackets also have additional features such as warm linings and distressed details. If the standard denim jacket isn’t your style, you can also find options that double as a sports coat or feature knit sleeves for a more athletic look.

If you’ve been looking for the perfect denim jacket for ages and haven’t fallen in love with it yet, check out this list of the 10 best denim jackets for men you can buy on Amazon.

1. The classic Levis trucker jacket

the Levis Trucker Jacket is a classic for a reason, and it has over 5,700 five-star ratings on Amazon to prove it. Made from a 98% cotton blend fabric with a touch of spandex, it has a rugged look and feel with just enough stretch to make it comfortable from day one. This jacket has a button front closure and an adjustable waist so you can customize the fit. Fifty years ago, it was the classic denim jacket for men … as it still is today, one fan wrote. It’s available in over 35 different colors and washes, so you’re sure to find the right one for you. It can be machine washed, although many users prefer not to wash their high quality denim.

Available colors: 37

Available sizes: X-Small 3X-Large

2. A denim jacket with aged details

This distressed denim jacket is made from a blend of 80% cotton and 20% polyester which is a bit more stretchy than your typical denim jacket, making it both super comfortable and easy to put in the washing machine. This jacket features a fitted silhouette, button closure and adjustable waist. The jacket is comfy and soft and looks great not to mention the big pockets, I have it in my closet now and can’t wait to get it out again, I even plan to get the white and red , wrote a fan. It comes in 16 different colors and washes, with different stress levels. It can be machine washed cold with like colors.

Available colors: 16

Available sizes: Small 3X-Large

3. This Wrangler 100% cotton denim jacket

A Wrangler denim jacket is another timeless piece, and this unlined version is made from 100% cotton, so it will have a stiff and sturdy feel that can withstand years of use. Once you break it, it is likely to become your favorite item of clothing. It has a relaxed fit designed for layering and freedom of movement, and the button closure is finished in brass for an elevated look and feel.

I’ve worn denim jackets over the years for real work, not for fashion, wrote one reviewer. So, I try to make my denim jackets have room in the upper back, shoulder, armpit and chest areas so that they can move freely without restraint. I also look for the denim to be thick and durable so that it won’t tear easily if it gets caught on something. […] I 100% recommend this Wrangler denim jacket! Since this jacket is made of 100% cotton, you can throw it away in the wash if you want.

Available colors: 4

Available sizes: Small 6X-Large

4. This distressed jacket with warm sherpa lining

This sherpa-lined denim jacket will keep you warm even when the temperatures drop, and it’s a good alternative to bulkier outerwear. It has a cotton-based denim exterior and a polyester fleece lining finished with a brass button closure, and the collar can stand up to protect your neck from the wind. Love this jacket, wrote an Amazon reviewer. I’ve gotten tons of compliments on this and barely had it in a week.

The sherpa-lined version is machine washable and comes in four different washes. There’s also an option that comes with a removable faux fur collar and faux leather details for a completely different look.

Available colors: 7

Available sizes: XX-Small XX-Large

5. This sturdy denim jacket available in large and large sizes

This tall and tall denim jacket is a worthy addition to any wardrobe thanks to its soft yet sturdy construction and sleek, relaxed fit. It’s made from a stretch cotton-elastane blend denim, and features a classic button closure and adjustable waist. It has a slightly longer length than most trucker style jackets, making it ideal for wearers over 6 feet tall. On top of all that, it is also machine washable.

Available colors: 6

Sizes available: X-Large Big 8X-Large Big

6. A faded denim jacket for members only.

Yes, the iconic Jacket for members only comes in denim. Unlike the other options on the list, this jacket has a zipper with a snap closure latch and shoulder pads. It has an interior pocket to store your small valuables, and the retro stonewashed denim exterior is water resistant as well. Amazing gift for my fiance. He wanted one forever now, wrote one reviewer. This jacket can be thrown away in the wash. If you are looking for more than one classic jacket in polyester and cotton Members Only, you can also tag one on Amazon.

Available colors: 15

Available sizes: Small 5X

7. This casual denim jacket with knitted sleeves

This denim jacket with knitted sleeves has a more avant-garde look than classic denim jackets thanks to the ribbed knit sleeves and the integrated hood. It’s constructed with a blend of cotton-based denim and soft acrylic fabrics, making it a great option for transition seasons when the weather can be unpredictable. A truly amazing jacket / hoodie. He looks and feels amazing. Somehow, incredibly warm, one fan wrote. It has a classic button closure and the hood with drawstring is adjustable to keep wind and rain out. It can also be machine washed.

Available colors: 3

Available sizes: Small XX-Large

8. This denim jacket that has a blanket lining

If you work outside in colder weather (or just like being hot), this blanket lined denim jacket from Wrangler is a solid choice. It has a classic trucker silhouette, with a brass button closure, large pockets and a relaxed fit. It is made of 100% cotton denim with a corduroy collar and reinforced seams on the front pockets. One reviewer wrote: This is a great denim jacket. I have loved my unlined Wrangler denim jacket for twenty-five years and still wear it. But I decided I wanted to have a warmer version for nights or cold days. I ordered this jacket and was really happy with the lining of the blanket. This jacket is also easy to care for, as it is fully machine washable.

Available colors: 1

Sizes in Stock: 38 50

9. This classic trucker-style jacket from Calvin Klein

This Calvin Klein denim jacket offers a refined version of the trucker jacket. It is made from soft 100% cotton denim with a button closure and contrast stitching, while the CK logo on the front and back elevates the look. I really like this jacket, it’s a dressier option compared to Levi’s, but still maintains the same quality, one fan said. It comes in 13 different washes including this one single color blocked option. Like most denim jackets, it can be machine washed.

Available colors: 13

Available sizes: X-Small XX-Large

10. A denim sports coat you can wear to work

This denim sports coat has a fitted silhouette that you can wear with a suit, making it a great choice for anyone who wants to feel dressed up without sacrificing comfort. It’s made from a soft denim fabric that features reinforced patches on the elbows and it has a breathable acetate lining that feels great against the skin. This jacket has the same details you would expect in a sports coat, including a two button closure, a notched lapel and button details on the cuffs. Overall between price, quality and fit I was more than happy, one fan wrote. It’s also easier to care for than most athletic coats because you can throw it right in the wash.