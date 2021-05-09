The 10 Greatest Mother-Daughter Style Swaps CR Fashion Book

Moms have given us so much – from the gift of life to home cooked meals to a loving roof over our heads, one day is not enough to show our appreciation.

However, one of the most gracious offerings moms have to offer might be access to some of the brightest vintage pieces. It’s almost a right of passage to rummage through your mom’s closet, and if you’re lucky, check out gems like a long-lost Alaïa dress or a vintage Chanel bag. For famous kids with moms like Kate Moss and Cindy Crawford, this “clothes swap” phenomenon is just as appealing, if not more so.

In honor of Mother’s Day, we took a look at all the times famous kids took stylistic notes of their superstar parents.

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber is out of her 18th birthday. At a burlesque-themed party at Paradise Club in Times Square, Gerber showed up wearing a leather corset dress by Gianni Versace. As well as being stylishly themed, her strappy look paid homage to the same Versace outfit her mother, Cindy Crawford, wore to the 1992 MTV VMAs.

Kate Moss and Lila Moss

The dress that broke the internet before there was even the internet. Who could forget Kate Moss’s iconic 90s briefs. The 19-year-old wore the Liza Bruce dress to an Elite Model Agency party at the London Hilton in 1993. Moss admits that “it was my first time that I was doing it. was really getting stung. I had no idea why everyone was so excited – in the darkness of Corinne’s Soho apartment, the dress wasn’t see-through! Intentional or not, this look has inspired countless iterations , including the one her daughter Lila Moss wore on Kim Jones’ exclusive 47th birthday party.

Yolanda Hadid and Bella Hadid

On a trip to St. Barts with celebrity friends Jessie Jo Stark and Devon Lee Carlson in 2019, Bella Hadid paid tribute to her mother, Yolanda Hadid, during her modeling days with a vintage denim bikini from Dior. She wore it with a gold Chrome Hearts belly chain around her waist, high-waisted reworked denim shorts by Ksenia Schnaider and a handmade hat by Ecuadorian label Sensi Studio.

Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose Depp

Not only did French singer, model and actress Vanessa Paradis pass on enviable genes to her daughter, but also a number of invaluable fashions. Lily-Rose Depp has regularly been spotted wearing her mother’s clothes in her everyday style, like this’ 90s tribal print top that she was spotted by the Twitter user @thatssohaute.

Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Sailor Brinkley-Cook was caught red-handed in a 2019 interview with E! New York Fashion Week news. Model Christie Brinkley’s daughter admitted that she wore one of her mother’s dresses to the event and that she and her mother regularly shared clothes. While Brinkley has never been pictured wearing this satin bodycon dress, we can’t help but think it must have been from Heart Truth’s 2005 Red Dress collection.

Lisa Rinna and Delilah Belle Hamlin

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star posted this throwback photo of herself alongside a photo of her eldest daughter Delilah Belle Hamlin wearing the turquoise dress. The sentimental legend said “I was six and a half months pregnant with @delilahbelle we were going to 1998 #Oscars and @phillipbloch had @versace make me this dress! Here Delilah is wearing the dress I was pregnant with her in! Can you believe ?! ”

Lisa Rinna and Amelia Gray Hamlin

Delilah Belle wasn’t the only girl to reach out to me with her mother Lisa Rinna’s hand. 19-year-old Amelia Gray Hamlin posted a photo on her Instagram Story of herself wearing the vintage Alaïa dress next to her mother, Lisa Rinna, who also wore the outfit almost 15 years ago.

Elizabeth Hurley and Damian Hurley

25 years ago Elizabeth Hurley attended the 1994 premiere Four weddings and a funeral wearing a sultry Versace dress held in place by safety pins. In addition to making Hurley world famous, the iconic dress secured its own Wikipedia page and a place in the 2002 exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum. Stepping out for her own modeling debut for her 2019 Pat McGrath campaign, Damian, 17, recreated her mother’s iconic look in a Versace blazer with gold pins.

Madonna and Lourdes Leon

When you think of Madonna’s most famous looks, you think of the cone bra and that white tutu number. The all-white outfit she wore with a boy’s toy belt to the 1984 MTV Music Video Awards instantly became one of the singer’s most iconic outfits. Girl Lourdes Leon gave her own modern take on this layered tulle look in a sheer dress she wore at the 15th annual CFDA Fashion Fund event in 2018.

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross

Since the ’60s, Diana Ross has graced us with unbeatable bops and jaw-dropping performance looks. One signature look in particular was a red dress and oversized ruffled cape that she wore regularly on stage. Daughter and actress Tracee Ellis Ross paid tribute to this iconic look at the 2019 amfAR gala in Cannes with a Jenny Packham sequined dress.

Imitation is the best form of flattery, isn’t it moms?