How to dress like an adult with Shane Watson: Forget your dress – it’s summer of the skirt

There is no doubt that the long printed midi dress has served us well. It’s still going strong and why wouldn’t it be when it’s feminine and as simple as jeans? I’ll probably be wearing one for the day I get back to the restaurant in May, and I won’t be alone.

But this is where the problem lies.

The pretty dress has reached saturation point. Since Carrie Symonds wore this pink print Ghost dress outside the number 10 two years ago, we were spoiled for choice, and now we couldn’t wait for a change.

Sure, keep wearing dresses (personally I love a maxi in the summer), but if you’re talking about feeling fresh, go back to the office with a spring in your step, finding the perfect balance between cool and feminine, dressy and casual, then a skirt feels good. After a few years of playing the second violin in the dress, the skirt is back.

Stylish: Shane Watson takes inspiration from Olivia Palermo (pictured) to adopt this season’s trend

There are a few styles that fit the bill (just to be clear, one of these isn’t a mini, which is definitely here for the summer, but so are the belly cutouts. and playsuits (girls and nieces are better left) and lengthwise you can choose between grazing below the knee and ankle.

At the moment, I’m seduced by the idea of ​​a tiered skirt. A tiered dress can work if you keep it simple, but a tiered, almost ankle-length skirt is the easiest option to wear with a daytime blazer or turtleneck and a sweet Joe or tee. in golden Lurex at night.

Mango makes a pale khaki ankle (35.99, shop.mango.com) and By Iris has several, including one in white crepe with a speckled black print that would go equally well with a black sweater and white sneakers or silk briefs underneath. a jacket for this wedding that can still happen (95, irisfashion.co.uk).

If you are not tall, a skirt closer to the knee might suit you better (89, east.co.uk) and your top should be cropped to the waist. The secret to wearing bleachers is to keep everything else simple: you want a top that shows where your waist starts, but nothing tight or tucked in, and nothing floaty or boho.

Your chic and casual look, even if the weather is still chilly, is a tiered skirt with a sweater and boots (ankle length or longer) and a shoulder bag. When the weather warms up, replace the sweater with a t-shirt under a square cardigan and strappy leather sandals.

If you want a skirt to be more stylish for work, the answer is a high waist and a long line, like the Nexts yellow cargo skirt (35, next.co.uk) or even a dark denim midi pencil skirt ( 115, reiss. Com).

SKIRTS: THE NEW RULES Go for abstract prints, not flowers.

A black long skirt is the new LBD.

Wear levels with a sweater and boots.

Try on cargo skirts at work

It’s a great season for longer denim skirts that need a front slit for you to walk on. Make sure the slit isn’t too high and watch the skirt split in general: what looks harmless on a still model could leave you feeling naked once you wear it.

Otherwise, if you are looking for a skirt that will go from day to night with a change of shoes, then a maxi skirt in a pale print (110, samsoe.com) is the answer. Make sure the background is white if you want to keep the summery look.

For the evening, I’m sold on a tiered poplin skirt, provided it’s plain and probably black (59.99, mango.com), which will look great with a fitted knit or soft blouse, and for the summer vacation who cares where one in white and blue tie-dye (49.99, mango.com).

If length isn’t your thing, then what looks newly tempting is an A-line print skirt, like Uterques’s white skirt with bohemian black embroidery (125, uterque.com). Wear it with a black puff sleeve top and you will look dressier and more modern than you would in a float print dress.

Finally, the bias cut satin skirts are still here, and while they don’t grab you instantly, they are useful for donning in the evening when the weather turns summery. Uterque makes one in burnt orange (photo opposite). I would say avoid jersey skirts and chiffon or anything that is too loose and supple, these are the styles that give skirts a bad name.