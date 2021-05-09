The best cargo shorts that won’t make you look like your dad

Summer is almost back. That’s right, mosquitoes and the hot toasty nights where we make memories and even catch fireflies are only a few weeks away. One of the most popular styles of clothing worn during the summer is men’s shorts. Shorts provide the perfect amount of coolness due to your exposed shins and part of your thigh and the perfect coverage. Freighters are a style of short film that is always on a roller coaster of relevance and sympathy. But, this summer, this style should definitely be on your radar.

The cargo shorts offer maximum functionality and efficiency thanks to the multiple pockets sewn on the shorts. They also have a much more casual style which helps to make them a very comfortable and breathable style. They come in a plethora of colors and lengths that will suit almost anyone. So prove that cargo shorts aren’t just for dads and show off how stylish they can be this summer.

Below we’ve listed some of our favorite cargo pairs for summer 2021. Enjoy summer this year in ultimate comfort and style with a pair of men’s cargo shorts.

1. Urban Outfitters Native Youth Twill Cargo Shorts

BEST OVERALL

This option from Urban Outfitters is modern and colorful. Washed cotton and an elasticated pull-on waist make it easy to wear. In addition, there is an adjustable belt closure which makes them safe and convenient.











© Provided by SPY

Urban Outfitters Native Youth Twill Cargo Shorts





2. 10 Amazon Essentials Mens Cargo Shorts

BEST VALUE

This option from Amazon is efficient and affordable. They come in 11 colors and have a casual look. Cotton is the main material used and they are machine washable making them easy to clean.











© Provided by SPY

Amazon Essentials for Men 10





Buy: Amazon Essentials Men’s 10 $ 18.10

3. LLBean Allagash Men’s Cargo Shorts

THE MOST ROBUST

LLBean is all about rugged functionality, and in that regard, these mens cargo shorts don’t disappoint. These shorts have built-in support with triple needle stitching at the anti-stress seams to add durability. They are available in four colors and have multiple pockets to promote functionality.











© Provided by SPY

LLBean Allagash Men’s Cargo Shorts





4. Lived-In Straight Cargo Shorts for Men

BEST HOSTED LOOK

Old Navy is known for providing fashionable staples to its consumers, and these shipments are proof of that. This pair of cargo ships features Built-In Flex stretch fabric and soft cotton twill. They feature all of the typical standards that come with cargo shorts, and they’re available in five colors: Basswood Brown, Gray Stone, Camo, A Stones Throw, and Panther.











© Provided by SPY

Lived-In Old Navy Straight Cargo Shorts for Men





5. Polo Ralph Lauren 10.5 Classic Gellar Cargoes

ELEGANT

This Polo option has a trendy appearance, but the cargoes have all the functional aspects of regular cargoes. The slanted front pockets on the shorts give it a trendy touch. They are available in five colors and also feature a relaxed fit on the leg.











© Provided by SPY

Polo Ralph Lauren 10.5





6. Wrangler Authentics Men’s Premium Twill Cargo Shorts

BEST FLARED LOOK

Wrangler has a reputation for making durable clothing, and twill cargo contributes to that reputation. The shorts are equipped with four cargo flap pockets, two rear flap pockets and two slash pockets for easy access storage. They are made of durable cotton twill and will keep you comfortable all day long.











© Provided by SPY

Wrangler Authentics Men’s Premium Twill Cargo Shorts





Buy: Wrangler Authentics Men’s Premium Twill Cargo Shorts

7. Nautica 10 Navigator cargo shorts

BEST COLORS

Nauticas cargo shorts also serve as boating and casual wear. They are made of breathable stretch cotton which will keep you airy and comfortable all day long. Cargoes are available in five colors and will match most styles in your wardrobe.











© Provided by SPY

Nautica 10





8. Levis Carrier Cargo 9.5 in. Men’s shorts

BEST LENGTH

For those who want slightly shorter cargoes, Levis has an option for you. Carrier Cargos measure 9.5 and are perfect for hot summer days. They sit below your waist and have a regular fit. They are made of durable ripstop nylon and feature Levis durable water











© Provided by SPY

CARRIER CARGO 9.5 IN. MEN’S SHORTS





9. Express Hyper Stretch Solid Temp Control Cargo Shorts

BEST EXTENSION

Stretch is the main ingredient in this pair of shorts, and Express boasts that these shorts are perfect for any weather all year round. They sit below the waist and have a 10 inseam. They have angled hand pockets and are machine washable. These cargo shorts for men are available in khaki and black.











© Provided by SPY

Express Solid Temp Control Hyper Stretch Cargo Shorts





ten. Dickies Men’s 13 Inch Loose Twill Cargo Shorts

BEST LOOSE FIT

The effortless freshness of the Dickies Loose Cargo Shorts speaks volumes. These shorts are available in three colors and have all the functionality of typical cargoes. Dickies being a trusted name in the workwear industry, you can be sure these shorts are durable and comfortable.











© Provided by SPY

Dickies Men’s 13 Inch Loose Twill Cargo Shorts





Buy: Dickies Men’s Loose-Fit 13 ” Twill Cargo Shorts $ 34.95